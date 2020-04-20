Wirecard and Visa Collaborate on Visa Fintech Fast Track Program in the Middle East

- Wirecard join forces with Visa in the Middle East to deliver fast to market digitized solutions

ASCHHEIM, Germany and DUBAI, U.A.E, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announced they have signed an agreement to be the preferred payment processor for Visa to bolster the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program in the Middle East region.

The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program enables fintech partners to develop new commerce experiences leveraging the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers. As a strategic partner of Visa, Wirecard will provide its financial technology and payment solutions, as well as its in-depth market expertise aimed at accelerating growth and innovation within the thriving payment and fintech community in the region.

Together, Wirecard and Visa will additionally cooperate to develop programs aimed at accelerating growth and innovation for their respective businesses. Wirecard now has the ability to access Visa's growing network that is part of the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program and provide guidance to fintechs in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible.

"We are excited to be a part of the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program and together, we can continue delivering financial technology innovations to the key Middle East market," commented Humza Chishti, Regional Manager for Wirecard in the Middle East.

"We recognize that fintechs are nimble and fast and expect the same of any partner. The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program meets fintechs at the speed they work, streamlining access to Visa assets and capabilities, both globally and across the region. This partnership with Wirecard will allow us to continue to enhance the value of fintechs being part of our network and ensure that we work together on innovative new commerce experiences that can be delivered at scale and with pace," added Otto Williams, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Fintech and Ventures, CEMEA at Visa.

Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.

About Visa Inc.:

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.visamiddleeast.com, Visa MENA Blog or follow us on Twitter @Visamiddleeast.

