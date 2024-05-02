Bravent, Microsoft's Technology Consulting Partner, Expands into Northern Europe

DUBLIN, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology consulting firm Bravent, a leader in Microsoft solutions and artificial intelligence, announces its expansion into Northern Europe. This strategic move is part of the Spanish firm's ongoing effort to extend its expertise in innovation internationally, supporting companies towards digital transformation.

Mark McCrory, partner and regional leader.

As a Microsoft partner, Bravent consistently provides cutting-edge technology solutions that enable companies to maximize efficiency, improve productivity and achieve digitalization. The expansion into Northern Europe represents a milestone in Bravent's history, marking a new chapter in its bid to consolidate its innovation leadership.

"Expanding our presence to Northern Europe aligns with our vision to bring state-of-the-art AI solutions and Microsoft expertise to businesses in this region," said José Luis Carrascosa, CEO of Bravent, who expressed his enthusiasm to "contribute to the technology growth and innovation landscape in Northern Europe with our robust solutions and experienced team."

Bravent's expansion in Northern Europe will be led by Mark McCrory, who joins the firm as a partner and regional leader. Mark joins Bravent from Microsoft, where for the past 20 years he has held regional leadership positions within the Consulting Services division, most recently as COO for Microsoft Denmark. Mark has an extensive track record of working with enterprise customers to help them realize value from their Microsoft Cloud investments, experience that he will now bring to Bravent's customers in this region.

Bravent's decision to begin operations in Northern Europe is the result of a detailed analysis of regional technology needs and the market dynamics themselves. The company is committed to contributing to local economies and fostering relationships with regional businesses to tailor solutions that respond to their challenges and opportunities.

With this expansion, Bravent will introduce Northern Europe to its range of services, including artificial intelligence integration, cloud computing solutions and enterprise software development, all designed to leverage the technological power of Microsoft. Bravent plans to establish local offices and hire regional talent, ensuring that its solutions are both globally informed and locally tailored.

About Bravent

Bravent is a Microsoft technology consulting firm specializing in advanced artificial intelligence solutions and digital transformation strategies. With a proven track record of success and innovation, Bravent supports businesses around the globe in harnessing the power of technology to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

For more information, please visit https://www.bravent.net/en/).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403551/MarkMcCrory.jpg