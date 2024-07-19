Celebrating Summer with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe

Gold: represents their quality and the gold standard for processed organic tomato products in Europe.

But given the huge number of tomato products available, what makes organic Red Gold tomatoes from Europe so special?

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe select only premium quality organic fruits, with firm flesh, strong skins and rich flavour, which are the most suitable for processing into various tomato products. After the fruit has been carefully picked, modern manufacturing plants with state-of-the-art monitoring systems select, clean, steam, peel and process the tomatoes. The finished products are premium organic ingredients, packed with flavour and guaranteed to be safe and healthy.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe come in several organic formats. Whether peeled whole tomatoes, chopped tomatoes, tomato passata or cherry tomatoes, they all adhere to the same standards of excellence, making your cooking easier and more enjoyable, while also ensuring delicious and nutritious dishes.

Nutritionally, tomatoes are low in sugar and fat, rich in minerals and vitamins, and high in protein. They are the best source of lycopene - an antioxidant and powerful defence against ageing. Tomatoes can also aid digestion and the absorption of minerals.

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) programme aimed at raising awareness about EU Preserved Organic (canned) tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

The Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries ANICAV members produce over 63,5% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and over the 85% of all the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world.

