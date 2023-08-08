Copenhagen Fashion Week hosts the international presentation of Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentation of Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida took place in the context of Copenhagen Fashion Week. With this alliance between the Canarian and Danish catwalks, Gran Canaria Swim Week consolidates its commitment to the internationalisation of this unique event in Europe in its category. A global benchmark for swimwear fashion that is expanding its international presence year after year. Cross-border cooperation at all levels, joint projects and openness to foreign markets are essential aspects in today's fashion world, and in this context the alliance with Copenhagen Fashion Week is an important step forward in the international positioning of Gran Canaria Swim Week by Moda Cálida. This international expansion, the result of the strategy of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, is supported by the Chamber of Commerce of Gran Canaria.

Minerva Alonso (right), Councillor for Economic Development, Industry, Trade and Crafts of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria & Cecilie Thorsmark (left), CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week

The presentation took place in a luxurious setting, the iconic Villa Copenhagen hotel, with the participation of five leading Gran Canarian designers and firms and one international designer. The selection of national designers and firms was made up of Elena Morales, Palmas, Aurelia Gil, Chela Clo and Carlos San Juan. They have been joined by the Israeli Gottex. Through an innovative format that has managed to redefine the limits of the classic fashion show, a group of models and dancers have worn the swimwear proposals for the upcoming Spring-Summer 2024 season.

"Our presence in Copenhagen is an important step towards the internationalisation of Gran Canaria Swim Week, which we started a few years ago. Our commitment is to turn Gran Canaria Swim Week into a benchmark for swimwear fashion at a European level by betting on the richness of an incomparable location in Europe," Minerva Alonso, Councillor for Economic Development, Industry, Trade and Crafts of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, said.

Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week, underlined the importance of the partnership between the two catwalks: "The partnership between Copenhagen Fashion Week and Gran Canaria Swim Week is proof of the power of collaboration in the fashion industry. While Copenhagen Fashion Week showcases the cutting-edge designs and innovative ideas of the ready-to-wear industry, Gran Canaria Swim Week celebrates the art and creativity of the swimwear industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170833/Gran_Canaria_Swim_Week.jpg