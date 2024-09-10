EasyLife 365 is now on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store with Two Certified Products

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyLife 365, a trusted provider of governance solutions for Microsoft 365, is thrilled to announce that its two key products- EasyLife 365 Collaboration and EasyLife 365 Mail - have achieved certification through the Microsoft 365 App Compliance Program. Both products are available on AppSource and the Teams Store.

Since their launch, we have been focused on ensuring that both EasyLife 365 Collaboration, an all-in-one governance solution for Microsoft 365 Collaboration Tools, and EasyLife 365 Mail, a governance tool for managing shared, equipment, and room mailboxes as well as distribution lists, remain trustworthy and secure for their users.

Now, with two Microsoft-certified apps on AppSource, EasyLife 365 is proud to highlight that both products are fully GDPR-compliant and adhere to the highest security standards, including ISO 27001 and ISO 27017. Aligned with Modern Collaboration Architecture (MOCA), this certification ensures our customers benefit from enhanced data protection and a reduced risk of security breaches, safeguarding their operations and preserving their reputation.

Focused on security and compliance, EasyLife 365 is dedicated to removing chaos and complexity from the work environment and helping to ensure users to fully leverage their Microsoft 365 collaboration tools. Our solutions are designed to automate lifecycle management, oversee B2B guest management, and enhance security, while ensuring compliance across various Microsoft 365 applications, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Outlook, and Teams.

With EasyLife 365 solutions, users can:

01. Maintain a Clutter-Free Workplace: Ensure a tidy and organized digital workspace.

02. Optimize Efficiency: Automate repetitive tasks to free up time and boost productivity.

03. Ensure Continuous Compliance and Data Security: Effortlessly adhere to industry standards and policies through automation.

04. Accelerate Processes: Integrate seamlessly into your workspace for efficient results. Reduce IT Burden: Minimize support requests and lighten the burden on IT departments.

05. Focus on What Matters: Shift attention from chaotic asset management to critical activities.

"Our certification on Microsoft AppSource reinforces our commitment to providing secure, compliant, and efficient solutions that simplify governance for our users," said Patrick Lamber, CEO of EasyLife 365. "Our apps are available on both AppSource and the Teams Store, allowing users to easily explore functionalities, read reviews, and seamlessly integrate the applications into their existing workflows."

Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're happy to welcome EasyLife 365 to Microsoft AppSource and the Teams Store, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as EasyLife 365 Collaboration, Mail and Meet from EasyLife 365 to help customers meet their needs faster."

About EasyLife 365

Founded by seasoned Microsoft specialists, EasyLife 365 transforms the way you collaborate within the Microsoft 365 environment. Our suite of innovative apps brings order to the chaos of today's workplaces, boosting productivity along the way. For more information, visit www.easylife365.cloud.

