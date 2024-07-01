HID Expands Line of Signo™ Readers With Mechanical Keypad Option for Harsh Environments found in Nordic countries

Design Makes It Easy to Use When Wearing Gloves or in Low Visibility Conditions

CARDIFF, Wales, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, announces today the availability of the new HID® Signo™ Mechanical Keypad Reader 40T, engineered to offer high performance in harsh and challenging environments where the weather is wet or cold and visibility is low.

The new reader has a robust IP-65 rated construction – meaning the electrical components are dustproof and watertight – along with a traditional mechanical push button keypad to make it easy to use when wearing gloves or where some users of a building are visually impaired due to low light conditions.

"As a high-performance reader with reliable features for harsh environments, it's a great offering for customers who have a preference or specification for a traditional mechanical device," says Spencer Marshall, HID's Head of Europe. "It also comes with all the security and mobile-ready features you'd expect from our signature range of Signo readers, providing customers with utmost flexibility. Whether using the keypad, smartphones, fobs, or cards, users can gain fast and easy entry into buildings."

The new Signo 40T Reader comes with the following key features:

Digital wallet ready — Support for a wide range of credential technologies, including HID Mobile Access® via native Bluetooth® and near field communication (NFC) capability, the new reader supports credentials in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. This means users get touchless entry without having the added step of opening additional apps.

— Support for a wide range of credential technologies, including HID Mobile Access® via native Bluetooth® and near field communication (NFC) capability, the new reader supports credentials in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. This means users get touchless entry without having the added step of opening additional apps. Enhanced security — Highly secure storage of cryptographic keys on certified secure element hardware, plus a new surface detection feature that enables the reader to automatically recalibrate and optimize read range performance, the new Signo 40T Reader is ideal for door applications requiring a wall switch mount.

— Highly secure storage of cryptographic keys on certified secure element hardware, plus a new surface detection feature that enables the reader to automatically recalibrate and optimize read range performance, the new Signo 40T Reader is ideal for door applications requiring a wall switch mount. Easy connectivity — Out-of-the-box support for Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) for secure bidirectional communication, the new Signo 40T Reader is designed to easily integrate and fit without requiring considerable time or unnecessary extra cost from installation engineers. The reader is designed to enable remote management, too.

The new HID Signo Mechanical Keypad Reader 40T is available today in Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Visit the product page to learn more.

For pictures, click here.

About HID. Visit our Media Center or www.hidglobal.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

+44 7768 145571