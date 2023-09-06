Noble Corporation plc announces major shareholder notification regarding current percentage of ownership following changes to total share capital

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from APMH INVEST A/S regarding a change in its percentage of voting rights and total share capital solely as a result of changes to Noble's outstanding share capital. APMH INVEST A/S continues to hold 27,890,529 A ordinary shares, as acquired at the close of the previously announced business combination.

On September 1, 2023, APMH INVEST A/S, acting on behalf of itself and its ultimate owner A.P. MØLLER OG HUSTRU CHASTINE MC-KINNEY MØLLERS FOND TIL ALMENE FORMAAL, notified Noble that APMH INVEST A/S' holding of A ordinary shares in Noble corresponds to 19.77% of the voting rights and 19.77% of total share capital in Noble following Noble's announcement on 31 August 2023 regarding changes to the total share capital and voting rights. APMH INVEST A/S holds a total number of 27,890,529 A ordinary shares.

APMH INVEST A/S is a company incorporated under the laws of Denmark with registration number 36 53 38 46. APMH INVEST A/S is wholly owned by A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S.

A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S is a company incorporated under the laws of Denmark with registration number 25 67 92 88. A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S is wholly owned by A.P. MØLLER OG HUSTRU CHASTINE MC-KINNEY MØLLERS FOND TIL ALMENE FORMAAL.

A.P. MØLLER OG HUSTRU CHASTINE MC-KINNEY MØLLERS FOND TIL ALMENE FORMAAL is a commercial foundation incorporated under the laws of Denmark with registration number 11 66 67 79.

