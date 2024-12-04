Noble Corporation plc announces reminder of upcoming removal from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble", the "Company") (NYSE: NE, CSE: NOBLE) announced on November 18, 2024 that Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") had approved Noble's request for the voluntary removal of its shares (in the form of share entitlements) (the "Danish Shares") from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen (the "Delisting") pursuant to Rule 22(ii) of Supplement A of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be December 16, 2024 and the Delisting will be effective on December 17, 2024. Following the Delisting, the Danish Shares will no longer be tradable on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The Delisting will not affect Noble's listing on the New York Stock Exchange and Noble will remain traded on the New York Stock Exchange as Noble's primary listing exchange.

Possible courses of action for holders of Noble's Danish Shares



In connection with the Delisting, holders of Danish Shares may:

Dispose of their Danish Shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen before the Delisting is effective; or

Convert their Danish Shares to an equivalent number of Noble shares tradeable on the New York Stock Exchange.

Alternatively, holders of Danish Shares may do nothing but will hold an illiquid asset following the Delisting.

For further information about the Delisting or the options available to holders of Danish Shares, see Noble's announcement of November 14,2024 regarding the submission of request for removal from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Additional information regarding the Delisting can be found on our website: www.noblecorp.com.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

Certain statements in this announcement, including any attachments hereto, may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and Noble and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Noble Group"). The words "targets", "believes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "will", "may", "might", "anticipates", "would", "could", "should", "estimates", "projects", "potentially" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made.

Although Noble believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Noble's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about the particular events in question.

Any forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including any attachment hereto, speak only as of today. Noble does not intend, and does not assume, any obligations to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law or the rules of the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Noble or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained in this announcement, including any attachment hereto.