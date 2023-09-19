nShift: 43% of retailers struggle with cross-border delivery challenges

nShift and APG eCommerce team up to help ecom companies reach new markets

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retail spend has reached record levels. Expanding to further-afield markets represents a huge ecommerce growth opportunity. But some 42.6% of businesses describe getting parcels to international customers on time as their biggest cross-border challenge.[1]

nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software and APG eCommerce Solutions have teamed up to help online retailers and webshops overcome cross-border challenges and deliver for their customers. The presence of APG's network within the nShift carrier library, makes it easier for European businesses to ship to further afield markets such as Australia, Israel and Canada.

In 2022, Australian shoppers spent a record AU$353 billion on retail. This was 9.2% higher than the previous year.[2] In Israel, ecommerce spending is expected to hit US$12.03 billion by 2025,[3] with Canadian spend predicted to reach US$40bn the same year.[4]

Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers looking to tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business owners face challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics create issues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-border returns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing delivery expectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[5]

APG offers retailers a combination of a strong partnership network of postal operators and best in class local delivery companies integrated in customer centric solutions backed up by agile and cutting-edge technology. It has established relationships with local carrier companies in key ecommerce regions such as APAC, UK, Europe and North America. APG's services are available to retailers, webshops and retailers through the nShift carrier library.

Johan Hellman, VP Product and Carrier Management at nShift said: "Expanding into new markets is a major source of growth for ecommerce companies. But to encourage new customers to do business with them, retailers and webshops must give shoppers confidence that they can ship items quickly and carefully, regardless of geography. APG's network of carriers in major and emerging markets is available through nShift's carrier library. It enables retailers to deliver for their customers and create a positive impression of their brand."

Hayley Howes, Global Sales and Marketing Director at APG eCommerce Solutions said "Collaborating with nShift represents a pivotal step towards overcoming the challenges that retailers face when expanding into international markets. Our partnership enables online businesses to harness the power of APG's extensive network and cutting-edge technology, seamlessly integrated into nShift's parcel delivery management software. Together, we empower retailers to confidently deliver for their customers, bridging geographical gaps and fostering a positive brand impression."

nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. Its solutions enable frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift connects customers to a library of over 1000 ready-made carrier connections.

APG eCommerce Solutions is one of the leading suppliers of cross-border ecommerce delivery solutions. With an established presence in key global trade lanes, including Asia, Europe and the USA, APG provides end-to-end logistics solutions to a portfolio of iconic global ecommerce merchants. They offer a unique delivery experience thanks to their bespoke platform that combines Australia Post's unrivalled last-mile capabilities with a strong partnership network of postal operators and best-in-class ecommerce delivery companies such as SaiCheng Logistics, Australia Post's joint venture with China Post for China.

