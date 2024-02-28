Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Noble Corporation plc

28 feb, 2024, 22:00 GMT

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.  

Individual transaction details
Individual transaction details

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Richard B. Barker

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard B. Barker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Shares

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Reference is made to the attached overview of all trades executed.

Reference is made to the attached overview of all trades executed.

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 

-     Price

 

45,000 Shares

 

USD $42.43

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-28

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (MIC: XNYS)

Individual transaction details: attached

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.  The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry.  Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921.  Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide.  For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349946/RB_trades.pdf

