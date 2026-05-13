17 Years of Precision: RANOVA at Interzoo 2026 (Hall 7, Stand 7-134) - Redefining Premium Freeze-Dried Pet Food

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of Hall 7, Stand 7-134, RANOVA, China's pioneering force in freeze-dried pet food, is making a powerful statement at this year's record-breaking Interzoo exhibition. As the country's first mover in freeze-drying technology, RANOVA is showcasing a strategic shift—moving beyond manufacturing to export the standard of premium pet nutrition.

Defining the Category, Not Just Participating

Positioned as the "Originator of China's Freeze-Dried Pet Food Industry," RANOVA leverages a formidable infrastructure: a 50-mu intelligent factory, a fourth production facility under construction, and the unique credential of having drafted China's industry standards for freeze-dried pet food. Domestically, this authority translates to market dominance—ranking No.1 in GMV on Tmall for six consecutive years.

"We do not subscribe to industrial 'feed' models," a RANOVA executive stated. "After 17 years of R&D, our mission remains 'Making life with pets better.' We use freeze-drying to recreate the original ecological eating experience—no fillers, no compromises."

Scientific Rigour: The 'Five Highs & One Institute' Ecosystem

For discerning European buyers, RANOVA highlights its Academician Expert Collaborative Innovation Centre—the first of its kind in freeze-dried pet food. Led by a team including Dr. Liu Fengqi (formerly of Nankai University), the company employs a "Three Identicals" standard (Same Line, Same Standard, Same Quality), ensuring domestic and export products meet the highest threshold between Chinese and EU regulations.

Technically, RANOVA's proprietary -32°C flash-freezing and 36-hour sublimation process emphasizes nutrient retention without preservatives.

Global Footprint: Lighting Up 30+ Countries

Having outgrown its initial OEM status, RANOVA now holds all nine major international certifications, including German IFS and British BRCGS. It exports to over 30 countries, with its proprietary brand now active in 20+ nations, including Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Visit RANOVA at Hall 7, Stand 7-134. At Interzoo, the company is a premium partner—offering solutions that blend Eastern holistic wisdom with Western clinical efficacy. As RANOVA enters its 17th year on the Beijing Stock Exchange's Innovation Layer, it is positioning itself as a future century-old brand with global resonance.