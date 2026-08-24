2026 Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair to Take Place in November

International Buyers, Jewellery Brands and Suppliers Gather in Taipei to Tap into Asian Market Opportunities

TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch, announced that the 9th Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair (TJG) will take place from November 20–23, 2026, at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. With three months to go, the organiser is bringing together jewellery industry resources from Taiwan and overseas. The fair is expected to attract 10,000 professional buyers, jewellery brands, manufacturers, suppliers, designers and industry professionals, offering a dedicated platform for international sourcing, business matchmaking and industry networking.

2025 Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair, where buyers and exhibitors engaged in active business discussions.

Expanded Product Range: Fine Gem Minerals, Designer and Antique Jewellery

The 2026 Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will feature a diverse range of jewellery products, including coloured gemstones, diamonds, pearls, gold jewellery, jewellery design, manufacturing and metalworking. A key highlight this year is the new "Born by Nature: GemVerse" showcase, featuring fine gem minerals and exploring their journey from rough minerals and cutting to design, craftsmanship and finished jewellery.

The fair will also feature designer jewellery highlighting contemporary creativity and craftsmanship, alongside antique jewellery reflecting historical heritage and period aesthetics. Together, these highlights offer buyers, jewellery enthusiasts and collectors a broader perspective on jewellery, from natural materials and design to craftsmanship and heritage.

Connecting the Jewellery Value Chain Through B2B Sourcing and High-End Consumer Engagement

As a leading jewellery trade platform in Taiwan, TJG connects the entire jewellery value chain, from raw materials and gemstones to manufacturing, design, brands and retail. Combining B2B sourcing and business networking with high-end consumer engagement, the fair creates opportunities for industry professionals and consumers to discover new products, build connections and explore business opportunities.

For exhibitors, TJG provides a platform to showcase products, design and craftsmanship while connecting with professional buyers and potential business partners. For buyers, the fair offers access to a diverse range of suppliers and products, supporting sourcing and market discovery. Jewellery enthusiasts and collectors can also explore distinctive pieces and gain deeper insight into their design, craftsmanship and heritage.

Three Months to Go: The Ideal Time to Explore Opportunities in the Asian Jewellery Market

2026 Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will continue to build on its strong industry foundation by expanding international buyer engagement and business networking, while introducing collectible gem minerals to broaden the scope of the fair. With a more diverse range of products and content, the fair aims to connect exhibitors and buyers from Taiwan and overseas with new sourcing resources and business opportunities, while further raising the international profile of Taiwan's jewellery industry in Asia.

The organiser warmly invites international and local jewellery brands, manufacturers, suppliers, designers and industry professionals to participate as exhibitors, while welcoming importers, wholesalers, retailers, brand buyers, designers, jewellery enthusiasts and collectors to visit the fair and discover Taiwan's jewellery manufacturing expertise, design capabilities, natural gem minerals and business opportunities across Asia.

2026 Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will take place from November 20–23 at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1.

Editor's Note:

Organiser

Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers and supports the flow of business and trade in over a dozen specialist markets including Jewellery, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.