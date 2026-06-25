4th Chain Expo "Launchpad" Kicks Off with Over 30 Launch Events to Be Held

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chain Expo Launchpad" of the 4th China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo (Chain Expo) officially opened on June 22 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) in Beijing.

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As a continuing "premiere stage" for global innovation outcomes fostered by the Chain Expo, this year's Launchpad is themed "New Moves, New Beginnings Along the Chain." From June 22 to 25, it will host over 30 dedicated launch sessions covering the expo's "six chains and one exhibition area" — namely the Digital Tech Chain, Advanced Manufacturing Chain, Green Agriculture Chain, Healthy Living Chain, Clean Energy Chain, and the Supply Chain Services Exhibition Area. These events will transform "new products, new technologies, new processes, new scenarios, new ecosystems, and new supply chains" from conceptual ideas into tangible on-site demonstrations, connectable business scenarios, and actionable cooperation opportunities.

This year's Chain Expo introduces embodied intelligence as a new variable for on-site real‑world services. During the Launchpad opening ceremony, a humanoid robot named "Silicon‑based Partner" took the stage for a guided introduction and received an official accreditation. The launch events on the first day followed the logic of the supply chain: they featured key materials, processes, and chain‑supplementing technologies for green, low‑carbon and advanced manufacturing; smart solutions built around digital infrastructure and computing power; and industry‑level solutions from the supply‑service side that brought standards, platforms, and cross‑border service interfaces together. The sessions were conducted simultaneously online and offline, combining video presentations, physical interactions, and on‑site commentary, jointly opening a new chapter in the coordinated development of industrial and supply chains.

Launch and Departure — "Chain‑based Innovation" Becomes a Hot Topic

It is understood that from the first day through subsequent sessions, "innovation" will remain the core buzzword throughout the event. According to statistics, the proportion of launch content involving "AI" and intelligence has risen significantly, covering everything from underlying sensors and industrial computing power to industry applications driven by large models. At the same time, "foundational topics" such as green agriculture standards and traceability, customs facilitation and cross‑border financial connectivity, and zero‑carbon parks and security resilience solutions also occupy prominent slots. Technology, innovation, and supply chains are deeply integrating through collaborative innovation, driving cutting‑edge technologies to evolve from conceptual ideas into practical tools for all industries.

As a new platform for showcasing and deepening international industrial and supply chain collaboration, the concentrated launch phase of the "Chain Expo Launchpad" will run through June 25, and will also be broadcast live to online audiences via the Xinhuanet live streaming room.

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