7 in 10 dislike sharing food; new KFC campaign suggests drastic measures to prevent it

KFC & Uncommon Stockholm ditch the food-ad playbook and tell young Swedes to protect newly launched Bucket for One.

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC gives young Swedes permission to protect their fast food by any means necessary, particularly the fast-food challenger's latest menu addition: a Bucket For One. A new bucket sized and priced for solo-consumption.

The campaign, developed with Uncommon Creative Studio Stockholm, brings selfish instinct to a brand that has always been built on a notion of sharing.

KFC invites people to share their anti-sharing tactics in new campaign challenging food advertising conventions" Speed Speed An OOH execution shows a playful tactic to make delicious fried chicken unsharable in KFC's latest campaign Attitudes to Sharing Fast Food in Sweden | n=400, 18-35yr olds | Source: Survey by Attest

"KFC Sweden has spent more than a decade bringing people together over a bucket. But sometimes you just want it all to yourself," says Axel Ericsson, Brand Manager at KFC Sweden. "With the launch of Bucket For One we wanted to give people permission to be selfish about their tasty fried chicken."

The visual treatment trades traditional food styling for macro-lens renaissance-inspired photography, depicting visceral moments of licking, poking & coughing on fried chicken to playfully make it unsharable. Shot by Pål Allan, the end result is dramatic, disturbing and delicious all at once.

A new survey conducted by Attest reveals that 7 in 10 young Swedes express frustration when forced to share their fast food, but a mere 9% possess the courage to say No. Instead, many shared a willingness to resort to other playful & taunting protective measures, no matter how absurd.

"This is exactly the kind of work and creative partnership we thrive on," says Björn Ståhl, Chief Creative Officer at Uncommon Stockholm. "Bold ideas that pick a fight with conventions to push known, loved brands like KFC into new territories that are impossible to ignore."

The campaign will run across social & online film and in OOH placements in Sweden and beyond.

About Uncommon

Uncommon is an award-winning multidisciplinary creative studio making films, entertainment, art, experiences and design that people in the real world actually wish existed. The practice earned recognition as one of Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies across all industries globally and now boasts studios on three continents - London, New York & Stockholm.

Survey Source:

Quant Survey by Attest: Attitudes to Sharing Fast Food | n=400, 18-35yr olds