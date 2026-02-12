86Tales becomes EightSix, redefining how brands decide on music and sound

BERLIN, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 86Tales today announces its transformation into EightSix, marking a decisive evolution from a music production house into a strategic partner focused on how brands understand, evaluate and deploy music and sound.

The change reflects more than a new name. It signals a structural shift in how EightSix approaches its role in the industry. While music has long been recognised as a powerful brand asset, decisions around it are still frequently driven by intuition, hierarchy and taste. This creates misalignment, slows approvals and leaves teams defending choices without a shared framework.

EightSix was built to address this gap.

"I didn't set out to build a company," says co founder Gordian Gleiß. "I had one skill and I needed to take responsibility for an idea no one else was willing to lead. Over time, I learned how our industry works and where it breaks. Most problems do not start with creativity. They start with communication and understanding."

Beyond labels and trend driven positioning

In recent years, the industry has increasingly adopted the language of culture to define its relevance. EightSix takes a different view. Culture cannot be declared or packaged. It is shaped by lived experience, community and time.

For EightSix, long term relevance comes from depth rather than labels. The central challenge is not proximity to culture, but a deeper literacy in music itself. Its emotional architecture, structural qualities and its ability to influence perception and behaviour at scale.

When music is understood at this level, it moves beyond decoration. It becomes a strategic system that can be used responsibly and creatively to build meaning over time. Emotion remains essential, but it is supported by clarity and shared language.

This philosophy defines EightSix's future direction.

The EightSix model

Over the past two years, EightSix has rebuilt its operating model from the ground up. The company now works at the intersection of three deliberately balanced elements: creative excellence, technological intelligence and long term industry experience.

This approach is already being applied in collaboration with brands including OTTO, Siemens Home Appliances, DEICHMANN and Ferrero. EightSix works directly with brand teams while supporting lead agencies, helping organisations reduce subjectivity, create alignment and make music decisions that are both bold and defensible.

At the centre of this evolution is EightSix Brand Studio, a proprietary decision support platform developed in collaboration with Cyanite and SoundOut. The system enables brands to analyse musical attributes, validate emotional impact and document decision logic across touchpoints.

The intention is not to replace creativity with data, but to strengthen it.

"Relying solely on intuition works for individuals. It fails for teams," says Gleiß. "Working with people who can read data in music adds another layer of understanding. It does not make decisions less human. It makes them more informed."

Why now

What began as a one person operation has grown into a team of 15 specialists working internationally. The name EightSix reflects both that growth and a broader responsibility to shape how music is used in brand communication going forward.

2026 marks a turning point. With its systems, tools and partnerships in place, EightSix is prepared to integrate AI responsibly into its workflows, using it to accelerate insight and efficiency without replacing human judgment.

Throughout the coming year, EightSix will introduce further products and services designed to support brands, agencies and creators.

"These developments matter most to creators," says Gleiß. "Without creators, none of this exists. Protecting their value while helping brands use music more intelligently is non negotiable."

EightSix operates at the intersection of sound, strategy and technology and is the official music partner to some of the world's most ambitious brands.

