AI-powered Data Virtualization Comes to Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- aiMotive, a leading provider of advanced automotive AI technologies, has partnered with its Japanese distributor, Macnica, to introduce a new data collection & processing environment powered by the aiData Platform. This platform enables advanced services such as 4D automated annotation and digital twin generation from camera and LiDAR sensor data, supporting faster and more efficient development and validation of autonomous driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) technologies.

Developing AD and ADAS requires massive volumes of diverse, high-quality training data and validation scenarios. However, real-world data collection is often limited by time, labor, and cost. Critical edge-case events – such as rare weather conditions or unexpected road situations – are difficult to capture, yet essential for improving system safety and reliability.

To overcome these challenges, the industry is increasingly adopting hybrid validation workflows that combine real-world data with simulation – enabled by high-precision automatic annotations to fasten development and keep to the development budget.

Built on aiMotive's advanced aiData software and deployed on a Macnica vehicle platform, the new data collection & processing environment delivers higher quality and throughput than traditional systems. It automatically produces 4D annotations and reconstructs detailed digital twin environments from raw sensor data, providing comprehensive datasets and virtual environments for development and simulation. Using aiSim World Extractor, accurate environments can be generated at scale with neural reconstruction – achieving in hours what would traditionally require weeks of manual 3D modeling. World Extractor also delivers exceptionally detailed scenes with minimal domain gap, enabling simulation that closely mirrors real-world conditions. Macnica's integration of this system enables cost-effective and swift deployment for customers across Japan.

aiMotive and Macnica are committed to supporting the Japanese automotive industry with robust, scalable tools that improve software quality, enhance safety, and contribute to a more secure and efficient mobility ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Macnica underscores the flexibility and global applicability of aiMotive's aiData tools," said Peter Kovacs, Deputy CEO and SVP of aiData. "With the macniCAR, we're not only addressing the specific needs of Japanese OEMs developing their own ADAS and AD solutions but also showcasing how our technology can support innovative development in any market."

The collaboration strengthens the long-standing partnership between aiMotive and Macnica, combining Macnica's deep knowledge of the Japanese market with aiMotive's state-of-the-art AI solutions to deliver unparalleled value to automotive development programs in Japan.

About the macniCAR and aiData tools

The macniCAR is purpose-built to collect data tailored to Japan's unique driving environments, such as dense urban areas, diverse road infrastructure, and region-specific vehicles and signs. Powered by aiMotive's aiData tools, the collected data benefits from automated annotation, efficient data processing, precise metrics analysis, and high-quality digital twin generation. These capabilities enable OEMs to accelerate the development and validation of ADAS and AD systems.

This initiative demonstrates both companies' commitment to fostering innovation and providing the tools needed for the next generation of autonomous vehicles.

