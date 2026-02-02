AI Trends Report 2026: Why the future of AI is now decided in the engine room of companies

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, artificial intelligence has definitively moved beyond its status as a future technology. The key question for companies is no longer whether they use AI, but whether they are able to turn it into sustainable business value. This is precisely where a strategic risk is emerging for many organizations.

This is a central finding of the AI Trends Report 2026, published by AI consulting and development firm statworx in collaboration with the AI Hub Frankfurt. Now in its third edition, the report analyzes the 20 most important AI trends of the year across more than 100 pages—and arrives at a clear conclusion: the experimentation phase is over. AI is under pressure to deliver results. Companies must move beyond isolated pilot projects and achieve productive, scalable deployment.

The focus is shifting decisively—from individual use cases to the integration of AI across processes, organizational structures, and decision-making frameworks. Many companies are not yet structurally prepared for this transition. Topics such as AI governance, DataOps, and AgentOps—long regarded as dry technical necessities—are becoming the operating system of the future economy. They form the foundation for deploying autonomous AI agents in a reliable, secure, and value-creating way.

"AI has had a three-year grace period. In 2026, it becomes clear which companies are actually generating new value with AI—and for which it remains the most expensive experiment of all time," says Sebastian Heinz, CEO of statworx and the AI Hub Frankfurt. "The hype is over. Now results matter."

At the same time, compute power, energy, and infrastructure are moving to the center of the strategic debate. The report shows how electricity and compute capacity are becoming the new currency of the AI era—shaping economic competitiveness and technological sovereignty. AI is becoming quieter, more invisible, and more taken for granted—but precisely for that reason, more strategically relevant than ever.

The AI Trends Report 2026 combines in-depth market analysis with more than 70 expert perspectives from leading organizations, including voices from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Merck, Visa, Beiersdorf, Zurich, Kaufland, and other major companies. The goal is to provide decision-makers with orientation and robust guidance in an increasingly complex AI ecosystem.

The AI Trends Report 2026 is available for free download now on the statworx website.

