Altana and Epoch Blue Announce Strategic Alliance to Develop End-to-End Traceability, Environmental Monitoring, and Insetting Across Agriculture and Forestry Value Chains

LONDON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Altana , the world's first Value Chain Management System, and Epoch Blue , an environmental monitoring and Scope 3 emissions decarbonization platform, announced a strategic alliance to create unprecedented transparency and decarbonization capability across agriculture and forestry supply chains. This alliance sees the combination of Altana's Value Chain Management System with Epoch Blue's environmental intelligence and insetting capabilities, allowing Altana's users to employ Epoch Blue's comprehensive environmental monitoring capabilities to provide full traceability, environmental impact analysis and decarbonization levers across agricultural and forestry supply chains.

"This is an important step toward a global net zero carbon footprint for public and private organizations alike," said Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Altana. "We are thrilled to join with Epoch Blue, enabling customers to ensure their suppliers are using their land sustainably, and to reduce their carbon footprint. The Altana platform offers a unified approach to managing extended supplier and distribution networks that is built on the only dynamic, intelligent map of the global supply chain, and Epoch Blue's data makes us that much more valuable to our customers."

"The combination of traceability of supplier and distribution networks and globally scalable and cost-effective environmental monitoring is a key to unlocking the decarbonization of global supply chains," said Jinal Surti, co-founder and CEO, Epoch Blue. "These integrated capabilities are a global first and we are thrilled to be able to help our customers with complex supply chains manage decarbonization in a way that has low overhead and is minimally disruptive to their core operations. More importantly, this has the potential to significantly accelerate the timeline for our customers to reach net-zero."

This strategic alliance between Altana and Epoch Blue enables:

End-to-end traceability of the carbon and deforestation impact of agricultural commodities across the industry's entire value chains

Ability to allocate environmental outcomes of a product to specific entities in a value chain, creating transparency, accountability, and improved economics

Generation of Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) for products with global and complex value chains

Seamless collaboration between suppliers and buyers within the Altana platform, enabling sharing of information upstream and downstream via company and product profiles.

Decarbonization incentives delivered via Epoch Blue to engage suppliers on decarbonization interventions

Today, 10 gigatons of CO 2 e emissions annually result from growing ingredients and commodities in more than two billion farms globally. Together, Epoch Blue and Altana will enable businesses and governments to measure their own suppliers' carbon impact and deliver incentives to achieve reductions in the "first mile" of their value chains globally – from the ground, to the finished project, to retail store shelves. This strategic alliance sets the groundwork for future collaboration and innovation from two leading supply chain startups.

