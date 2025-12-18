Anderson Global Welcomes Brightpoint Group to Its Global Platform

HAMBURG, Germany and MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Global is pleased to welcome Brightpoint Group to its growing global platform, further expanding its capabilities in financial and fund services and strengthening its international offering.

Founded in 2015 in Hamburg, Brightpoint Group is a leading financial services and investment firm specializing in alternative investment solutions, fund structuring, and fund administration. The firm has built a strong reputation for delivering customized investment structures and a comprehensive range of fund services through its operating segments, Brightpoint Services and Brightpoint Capital, with offices in Hamburg, Berlin, and Luxembourg.

"From the beginning, Brightpoint Group was built on the idea that alternative investments require tailored solutions, deep expertise, and a truly holistic approach," said Mario Stefan Oelkers, Founder & President, and Maren Eckloff-Böhme, Founder & CEO, of Brightpoint Group. "Joining Anderson Global marks an exciting next chapter for our firm, allowing us to expand our platform, enhance our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our clients while staying true to the principles on which Brightpoint was founded."

Dennis Day, CEO of Anderson Global, commented, "The acquisition of Brightpoint Group expands Anderson Global's global platform and enhances its ability to provide comprehensive, integrated solutions to clients and investors worldwide. I'm delighted that Maren and Mario made Anderson Global their choice for expanding Brightpoint further. Brightpoint Group's expertise in fund administration, investor services, and investment products complements Anderson Global's existing service offerings and supports strategic growth objectives across key markets."

Anderson Global is a buy and build platform in the corporate services and fund administration sector offering a comprehensive set of incorporation, registered agent and ancillary services covering the entire lifecycle of entities with +850 employees, 15 offices locations across 10 countries. The strategic acquisition of the Brightpoint Group continues the expansion of Anderson Global's customer base, enhance its service offering and adds Germany to our global platform.

To date, Anderson Global has completed thirteen bolt-on acquisitions that are key to accelerating the Group's growth trajectory and enabling it to deliver even greater value to clients. For more information, visit https://anderson-global.com/

About Brightpoint Group

Brightpoint Group is an innovative financial services and investment firm offering customized solutions for alternative investments. Built on a holistic and client-centric approach, the firm provides tailored investment structures, closed financial products, and a broad range of advisory and administrative services supported by deep expertise, operational experience, and advanced technology. Learn more at https://brightpoint-group.com/ .

About Anderson Global

Anderson Global is an international corporate and fund services provider with more than 850 professionals across 15 offices worldwide. We deliver comprehensive solutions in entity formation, tax and accounting, fund administration, and business advisory, helping entrepreneurs and investors build and scale businesses globally.

Anderson Global was formed in 2023 by an affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP, a London-based private investment advisory firm. To learn more about Anderson Global please visit: https://www.andersonglobal-group.com/

