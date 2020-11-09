Arcure launches its new solution: Blaxtair Connect

Arcure has a unique and complete solution for managing pedestrian safety around industrial vehicles and machinery, in order to avoid collisions. Blaxtair Connect sends data from the 3D Blaxtair camera to the Cloud for analysis, in order to help Health and Safety Managers improve their site safety. Blaxtair Connect is designed to help companies proactively make changes to their site operations and to assist them in reaching their goal of zero vehicle/pedestrian incidents, by significantly reducing the risk of collisions.

Blaxtair Connect uses cellular connectivity, to gather data from fleets of vehicles equipped with Blaxtair (number of pedestrian detections, timestamps, GPS location, etc.), regardless of their global location. This data is presented on an online portal. It identifies areas where vehicles have the highest incidence of near misses with pedestrians, highlights the most dangerous machines, and determines the time and place where the risk of accident is highest. This key information gives companies the ability to make more impactful changes to their operating procedures and track the effectiveness of these preventive measures, resulting in a safer working environment.

In September, Blaxtair Connect won an award at WSHAsia (World of Safety & Health Asia) in Singapore in the "New and Innovative Solutions" category.

"On the first sites where it was used, Blaxtair typically helped to reduce the number of near misses between vehicles and pedestrians by two thirds. Every year, hundreds of thousands of handling and construction vehicles could be fitted with this solution around the world, to save lives." highlighted Franck Gayraud, Arcure CEO.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure uses AI and the latest image processing technologies to design and sell Blaxtair®, a smart 3D camera for industrial vehicles to help avoid collisions, in particular with people. Blaxtair® is used by global industrial leaders and has been progressively adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure, listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Code: ALCUR) posted sales in 2019 of 7.6 M€ (58% through export), representing an average of 43% growth over the last 3 financial years.

