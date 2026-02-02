Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Reck & Co.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired Bremen, Germany-based Reck & Co GmbH ("Reck & Co."). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Reck & Co. is a specialist provider of global transport and marine claims services including surveying, claim handling, recovery and loss prevention. The Reck & Co. team, led by Franz Kasten and Marc Friedrich, will remain in their current location under the direction of Manan Sagar, head of Gallagher Bassett's Europe, Middle East and Asia operations.

"Reck & Co. has a deep reputation in the global marine insurance market and will expand Gallagher Bassett's claims service offerings in Europe," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Franz, Marc and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.