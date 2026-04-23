At CMEF 2025: ZUOWEI Unveils AI-Powered Portable Bathing System to Address Global Caregiver Shortage

A CE-Certified, Compact Assisted Bathing Solution for Mobile Care Teams Across Europe

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), one of Asia's largest medical technology exhibitions, ZuoWei Technology introduced the Portable Bathing Machine Fashion Edition, a CE-certified, AI-driven assisted bathing system for professional mobile care teams and institutions.

The launch occurred at the Yi'an Group booth, ZuoWei's Series B+ investor, during the event at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. ZuoWei's intelligent nursing robots attracted significant attention from distributors, healthcare providers, and investors seeking scalable solutions for aging populations.

Breaking Through Assisted Bathing Challenges

In her keynote address, Dr. Yao Ping, CEO of ZuoWei Technology, noted the global challenge: over 100 million disabled elderly individuals are expected by 2050, and assisted bathing remains a critical bottleneck—labor-intensive, undignified, and unsafe.

The Portable Bathing Machine Fashion Edition aims to solve this by integrating five core innovations for enhanced care efficiency and comfort:

AI Intelligent Constant-Temperature Water Outlet – Ensures consistent comfort without manual adjustments

– Ensures consistent comfort without manual adjustments U-Shaped Ergonomic Sponge Head – Conforms to body contours for gentle cleansing

– Conforms to body contours for gentle cleansing Dual-Tank Built-in Water System – Effortless refilling for uninterrupted operation

– Effortless refilling for uninterrupted operation Compact Storage Design – Portable unit for mobile care teams

– Portable unit for mobile care teams Ultra-Quiet Brushless Motor – Quiet operation in homes and care facilities

Designed for home-based care, medical institutions, community elderly services, and mobile care operations, this system offers a standardized bathing solution that can be deployed in various environments.

Global Compliance, Local Trust

ZuoWei's products hold FDA (USA), CE (EU), and UKCA (UK) certifications, ensuring reliability and compliance in over 50 countries, allowing for easy local adoption.

European Market Focus

With CE and UKCA certifications, the Portable Bathing Machine Fashion Edition is ready for deployment across EU member states and the United Kingdom. ZuoWei is establishing local service and distribution partnerships for home care providers, nursing homes, and hospital-at-home programs throughout Europe.