Avalara Appoints Hauke Stehr as Director for DACH to Accelerate Growth in a Transformational Compliance Era

Stehr brings deep enterprise software and go-to-market leadership experience to one of Avalara's most strategic global markets

MUNICH, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced the appointment of Hauke Stehr as Director for the DACH region. In this role, Stehr will lead Avalara's growth strategy across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, helping businesses navigate evolving tax and compliance requirements.

Stehr joins Avalara at a pivotal moment for businesses across Europe, as governments accelerate the shift toward digital tax reporting and electronic invoicing. Germany's phased rollout of mandatory B2B e-invoicing and the European Union's VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative are reshaping how organizations manage tax, invoicing, reporting, and cross-border compliance. For enterprises operating in the DACH region, modernizing compliance processes has become a strategic business priority.

"The DACH region represents one of Avalara's most important growth markets globally," said Greg Chapman, EVP, AvaTax General Management at Avalara. "As regulatory requirements become more complex and digital reporting obligations expand, businesses need trusted technology partners to help them navigate change. Hauke brings the ideal combination of enterprise leadership, operational expertise, and entrepreneurial drive to help customers succeed in this new environment."

Stehr has more than two decades of leadership experience across high-growth technology companies and global enterprises. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled go-to-market organizations, launched new markets, led international teams, and worked in global companies including PayPal and Schindler.

"The opportunity in the DACH region is significant," said Stehr. "As regulatory complexity continues to increase, organizations are looking for smarter, more scalable ways to manage tax and compliance. Avalara's global expertise, coupled with our accelerating growth in the region, provides a strong foundation for helping customers modernize their compliance operations, reduce risk, and support long-term growth."

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.