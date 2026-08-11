Bilfinger Extends Contract of Group CEO Thomas Schulz by Another Five Years

Contract as Group CEO extended until 2032

A clear signal of continuity and stability at Bilfinger

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE resolved at its meeting today to extend Group CEO Thomas Schulz's contract until the end of February 2032. He has been leading the company since 2022.

Bilfinger Group CEO Thomas Schulz

Eckhard Cordes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "Thomas Schulz has fundamentally transformed Bilfinger over the past several years. Under his leadership, the company has significantly expanded its market positioning, substantially improved operational excellence and continuously increased profitable growth. By extending his contract, the Supervisory Board is sending a clear signal of continuity and stability – for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders."

Since taking office on March 1, 2022, Thomas Schulz has consistently aligned Bilfinger toward profitable growth and sustainable value creation. Under his leadership, the Group's revenue has increased significantly, while its EBITA margin has nearly tripled. The performance of the Bilfinger share also reflects this positive business development, resulting in Bilfinger's inclusion in the STOXX Europe 600 in June 2025, following the company's return to the MDAX in 2024.

"Bilfinger is on a sustainable profitable growth trajectory. We have consistently implemented our strategy and created a solid foundation for the company's continued development," said Thomas Schulz. "My thanks go to the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me and to our employees, whose commitment and expertise have made a significant contribution to this successful business development. I look forward to continuing to drive the implementation of our strategy forward together with the entire team."

Thomas Schulz has many years of international management experience in publicly listed industrial companies. Before joining Bilfinger, he served as Group CEO of FLSmidth A/S, Copenhagen, from 2013 to 2022. Prior to that, he held various management positions at Sandvik AB and Svedala Industri AB. He holds a doctorate in mining engineering from RWTH Aachen University.

Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider with a vision to be the No. 1 for its customers in enhancing efficiency and sustainability within the process industry. Bilfinger's comprehensive portfolio spans the entire value chain, from consulting & engineering to prefabrication & installation, access & insulation, and services that improve the asset performance of industrial plants.

The company operates in three geography-based segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and International, with primary activities in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Its process industry customers come from markets such as chemicals & petrochemicals, energy, oil & gas, and pharma & biopharma. With about 31,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality, generating revenue of €5.4 billion in the financial year 2025. To achieve its goals, Bilfinger has identified two strategic levers: Operational Excellence to continuously improve its own efficiency and performance, and Market Expansion to strengthen customer orientation and establish Bilfinger as the partner of choice.

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