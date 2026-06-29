Buyglobal Launches Summer Sale 2026 to Make Quality Living More Accessible

BERLIN, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyglobal, the online retailer specializing in home, office, outdoor, and lifestyle products, announced the launch of its Summer Sale 2026 for the German market. Running from June 23 through July 12, the promotional event allows customers to enjoy 6% off sitewide, with an additional 10% discount when purchasing any two items.

Curated Solutions for Modern Living

The sale spans an extensive range of categories, including full-home furniture, garden tools, fitness equipment, home appliances, pet supplies, and mobility products, designed to help consumers upgrade their living spaces and lifestyles at exceptional value.

For the living room, the LMF07 Corner Sofa functions as a cozy couch and easily transforms into a guest bed. Its hidden storage under the chaise lounge saves valuable space, while the soft cord upholstery and wooden frame ensure lasting durability.

the functions as a cozy couch and easily transforms into a guest bed. Its hidden storage under the chaise lounge saves valuable space, while the soft cord upholstery and wooden frame ensure lasting durability. In the bedroom, the BT01 Pocket Spring Mattress is a 26cm orthopedic hybrid bed that combines a 7-zone silent spring core with cooling gel foam to provide targeted spine support and motion isolation. It features reinforced edges and certified eco-friendly materials, delivered compactly in a box for effortless setup.

the is a 26cm orthopedic hybrid bed that combines a 7-zone silent spring core with cooling gel foam to provide targeted spine support and motion isolation. It features reinforced edges and certified eco-friendly materials, delivered compactly in a box for effortless setup. For the home office, the LP01 Office Chair features 90° to 180° foldable armrests, expanding the usable seat width to 98cm for a seamless switch between focus and relaxation.

the features 90° to 180° foldable armrests, expanding the usable seat width to 98cm for a seamless switch between focus and relaxation. In the kitchen : the AF02 8-in-1 Air Fryer (5.5L capacity) uses an LED touch display and smart hot-air technology to deliver crispy meals with up to 85% less oil.

: the (5.5L capacity) uses an LED touch display and smart hot-air technology to deliver crispy meals with up to 85% less oil. For fitness enthusiasts: the JT52 Walking Pad is an ultra-quiet, space-saving home treadmill that combines a powerful motor, 3-level incline, and joint-protecting cushioning to burn double the calories without disturbing your neighbors.

Summer is a peak season for home consumption from home refreshment and outdoor living to at-home fitness, consumer demand for quality living is especially pronounced during this time. Through this summer promotion, Buyglobal aims to help more families upgrade their living spaces and lifestyles with meaningful savings and a curated product selection, making quality living accessible to all.

About Buyglobal

Buyglobal started with a simple idea — Creating a Comfortable Home Shouldn't be Complicated. Backed by a team of 700+ professionals, Buyglobal brings deep expertise in R&D, logistics, and sourcing, ensuring reliable products, fast local delivery, secure payment, and responsive support.

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