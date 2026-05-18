Cactus Communications to showcase research discovery solutions at 114. BiblioCon 2026, strengthening engagement with Germany's academic ecosystem

BERLIN, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS) has announced its participation at 114. BiblioCon 2026, the largest library conference in the German-speaking world. Scheduled from May 19-22 in Berlin, CACTUS will engage with institutions, library professionals, and academic stakeholders to better understand the evolving needs of the German research community and explore opportunities for long-term collaboration.

CACTUS, a technology company combining AI-powered solutions with domain expertise to serve academia, scholarly publishing, and industries including life sciences, manufacturing, and financial services, expanded into Germany in 2025 through Editage, its flagship brand, with an announcement at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

In line with the BiblioCon 2026 theme, 'Analogue meets Algorithm', CACTUS will showcase solutions that combine human expertise with purpose-built AI. Through R Discovery, its research discovery platform, CACTUS aims to help researchers, libraries, and institutions improve access to relevant research through AI-powered search and seamless integration with existing institutional subscriptions. The platform also includes a university dashboard to help institutions track usage, improve visibility, and maintain greater control over content and costs.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, said, "German libraries are at the forefront of a transformation that demands trusted expertise alongside intelligent technology. At CACTUS, we have spent over two decades building solutions relied on by researchers and institutions globally. BiblioCon 2026 provides an important opportunity to engage directly with German library professionals and better understand their evolving needs as they shape the future of knowledge access."

Ruchi Chauhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing (RoW), Cactus Communications, added, "The theme 'Analogue meets Algorithm' reflects the reality libraries navigate today, balancing human expertise with the growing role of AI and data-driven discovery. At CACTUS, we see these as complementary strengths. Our expert-led services bring the depth and context that libraries value, while our AI solutions help improve speed, scale, and accessibility for modern research workflows. Our goal is not to replace traditional systems, but to strengthen and support them for the evolving needs of researchers and institutions."

As part of growing engagement in Germany, Editage has also organized campus activation events at Freie Universität Berlin, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, and Technical University of Berlin on May 18, 21, and 22 respectively. Together with participation at BiblioCon 2026, CACTUS remains committed to supporting research communities through solutions that balance innovation with deep human expertise.

Media Contact

Nidhi Amin

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320317/4902388/CACTUS_Logo.jpg