Cainiao Debuts ZeeBot Climbing Robot, Doubling Storage & Retrieval Productivity in Live Operations

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global provider of e-commerce logistics and logistics technology, today announced the launch of ZeeBot, its first self-developed rack-climbing warehouse robot. The first warehouse project powered by ZeeBot has been delivered and is now operating in Guangdong, China. Field results show the solution increases storage and retrieval productivity by 100%, with ZeeBot able to climb to the height of a five-level rack in as little as 10 seconds.

The debut marks a milestone in Cainiao's in-house development of core logistics technology and highlights the industry's shift from software-enabled, point automation toward AI-driven, end-to-end intelligent operations.

Purpose-built for warehouse environments, ZeeBot is designed to solve a common limitation in automated facilities: horizontal movement and vertical storage are often handled by separate systems, and the handoffs between them can restrict throughput. ZeeBot combines both functions in a single robot. It travels quickly through ultra-narrow aisles on the warehouse floor, then climbs racking to retrieve and put away totes. Coordinated through fleet-level scheduling, the system increases storage density and improves overall flow.

"Logistics workflows are long and complex. Traditional automation can deliver efficiency at individual steps, but the end-to-end process is often fragmented, leaving gaps in the automated flow," said Bi Jianghua, Vice President of Cainiao and General Manager of Logistics Technology. "As a key product designed to connect multiple operational links, ZeeBot will help warehouses move to a new phase of AI-scheduled, end-to-end multi-robot collaboration."

Compared with other automated warehouses, ZeeBot-enabled sites deliver clear advantages: robots can travel at speeds of up to 4 meters per second on the floor and climb to racking up to five stories high in as little as 10 seconds. The solution also increases storage density, improving space utilization by 40%. With a modular design that speeds up deployment, it gives warehouses greater flexibility to scale capacity as volumes grow or demand changes.

ZeeBot is now commercially available. Over 100 units are already operating in a cross-border logistics warehouse in Dongguan, Guangdong, supporting a leading global cross-border e-commerce platform.

As one of the world's largest e-commerce logistics providers, Cainiao operates a global network that provides large-scale, real-world scenarios to test and validate new logistics technologies—speeding up iteration and strengthening reliability in production environments. Building on deployments already underway in China, ZeeBot will next be rolled out to Cainiao's warehouses in Europe and North America, bringing this proven solution to more customers worldwide.