Celebrate the New Year with I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe Fresh Flavours

In December and January, German markets are very colourful thanks to the abundance of seasonal fruits, both local or coming from all over Europe, such as pomegranates, citrus, kiwis, persimmons, apples, pears and chestnuts and vegetables such as cabbages, endives, root vegetables, and artichokes, to mention just a few key ingredients for both traditional and modern New Year recipes.

To help you ring in the New Year with a flavourful flair, here are one simple yet delicious recipe that showcases some of these exceptional ingredients, courtesy of I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe, the campaign aimed at promoting the consumption of fresh and seasonal fruit and vegetables in several countries, including Germany, co-funded by the European Union and managed by the Italian agricultural producers, Agritalia, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti.

Roasted Root Vegetables with Herbs and Spiced Apples

Serve this hearty vegetable medley with some hearty rustic bread or alongside a roasted meat or sausage for a truly festive German-style New Year's Eve meal.

Ingredients:

3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

3 parsnips, peeled and sliced

2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 red onion, cut into wedges

2 apples, cored and sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried rosemary or thyme

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (for the apples)

salt and pepper to taste

fresh parsley or chives to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Toss the carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and red onion with olive oil, herbs, salt, and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

Roast the vegetables for about 35-40 minutes, turning halfway through until tender and caramelized.

Toss the apple slices with a little cinnamon and a teaspoon of olive oil. Add to the baking sheet during the last 15 minutes of roasting, or you can roast them separately for a softer texture.

Arrange the roasted vegetables on a serving platter, topped or garnished with the roasted apples and sprinkle with fresh parsley or chives.

Find out more: https://ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.com/de/

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/ILoveFruitandVegfromEuropeGermany/

https://www.instagram.com/ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.de/

https://www.youtube.com/@ilovefruitvegfromeuropeger259

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852120/Artichokes_asparagus_and_radishes.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186805/Logo_F_V_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186782/footer_oriz_F_V_IM2_DE_1_Logo.jpg