Celebrate this Holiday Season with Organic Canned Tomatoes from Europe.

Organic EU and Italian canned tomatoes are harvested at peak ripeness and processed without synthetic chemicals or preservatives, ensuring a natural, authentic taste. They serve as a perfect base for a variety of hearty, comforting dishes—from traditional sauces and soups to innovative new creations suitable for holiday gatherings and New Year celebrations.

To inspire your festive cooking, here's a simple yet flavourful recipe featuring organic EU canned tomatoes. This hearty, vibrant dish is a perfect centerpiece for festive gatherings, showcasing how EU and Italian organic canned tomatoes can transform simple ingredients into a flavourful celebration.

Festive Tomato and Herb Goulash

Ingredients:

2 cans (400g each) organic diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent. Add the minced garlic and sliced bell pepper, sauté for another 3-4 minutes. Stir in the smoked paprika, thyme, and caraway seeds if using. Pour in the canned diced tomatoes with their juice. Bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat and cook for 15-20 minutes, allowing flavours to meld and sauce to thicken. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve hot with crusty bread, noodles, or over rice.

This Christmas and New Year, incorporate organic EU ad Italian canned tomatoes into holiday recipes and enjoy the wholesome, fresh taste they bring to festive tables.

About Red Gold from Europe

Red Gold from Europe is the name of the campaign managed by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union to raise awareness of organic canned tomatoes 100% made in Europe.

For insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or other delicious recipes using organic canned tomatoes, visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.de/ and follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropede

https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropede

https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropede

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851120/RED_GOLD_FROM_EUROPE__Canned_tomatoes.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186814/Visual_ORG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186819/Footer_DE.jpg