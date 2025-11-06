Cheongju Becomes a Full Member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

The only city in Korea selected as a UNESCO Creative City in 2025

Launch of the era of "Global Craft City Cheongju," the internationally recognized center of K-craft

CHEONGJU, South Korea , Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Cheongju has officially become a full member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of Crafts and Folk Art.

During a press briefing on November 5, 2025, Mayor Lee Beom-seok, chair of the Cheongju Craft Biennale Organizing Committee, announced that Cheongju, "the heart of K-craft," is stepping onto the global stage as a leading craft city. He emphasized the city's vision to build a creative city connecting its 880,000 citizens with the world through craft.

Launched in 1999, the Cheongju Craft Biennale has become a cornerstone of the global craft scene. Its main venue, the Culture Factory, is an innovative example of industrial heritage transformed into a creative cultural space, symbolizing Cheongju's spirit of craftsmanship and sustainability. This UNESCO recognition affirms the city's long-standing commitment to sustainable urban development through craft.

As an official UCCN member, Cheongju can now use the "UNESCO Creative City" title and logo. The city will collaborate with 408 cities across 100 countries to advance the creative industries. Cheongju plans a multi-year roadmap to foster a sustainable cultural ecosystem, promote citizen-led craft initiatives, and support young craft artists in entering the global market.

A proclamation ceremony will be held in December 2025, followed by the enactment of a Creative City Ordinance in February 2026, establishing an institutional foundation for continuous development. Mayor Lee stated that UNESCO certification would enhance international cooperation and strengthen Cheongju's position as a global craft capital, where creativity and craft enrich everyday life.

The UCCN, launched in 2004, spans eight creative fields, including crafts, literature, design, and music, and currently comprises 408 cities in 100 countries. With Cheongju's inclusion, 13 Korean cities are now recognized as UNESCO Creative Cities. Cheongju began its journey in 2018, was selected as Korea's sole national nominee in 2024, and received final approval from UNESCO just eight months after submitting its application.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801303/cjcraft_kor_eng_Logo.jpg