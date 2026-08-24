CHiQ Champions Inclusive Sports at German Para Youth Development Day

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ brought its commitment to inclusive sports to life as a partner of The Para Youth Development Day, held at Tennis Club Weiden e.V in Cologne.

In partnership with Deutscher Tennis Bund, CHiQ helped bring together more than 20 young participants with disabilities for training, skill-building, and hands-on exposure to adaptive sports like wheelchair tennis. The event gave participants a fun, supportive introduction to adaptive sports while helping them discover their potential on the court.

CHiQ

"Sports are about more than competition. They're about giving everyone a chance to participate, challenge themselves and pursue their dreams," said Felix Feng, General Manager of CHiQ Europe. "Through our commitment to inclusive sports, we hope to inspire more young people to discover the joy of being active and turn our care for people into actions they can actually feel."

CHiQ's global brand ambassador and German ski jumper Andreas Wellinger joined participants for fun tennis activities and shared stories about his training and pursuit of his dreams. Wellinger then presented them with tennis equipment on behalf of CHiQ, encouraging them to carry their enthusiasm into their daily training and lives.

"For me, sport has never just been about winning. It's about constantly pushing past what I thought was possible," Wellinger said. "I hope every participant finds something in sports that they truly love, and has the courage to explore how far they can go."

The event is part of CHiQ's efforts to put its ESG principles into practice, support young people and fulfill its social responsibility.

For CHiQ, innovation starts with people's needs and uses technology to bring greater quality and warmth to everyday life. Sports serve as a bridge, deepening the brand's connection with consumers in Germany and across Europe.

Looking ahead, CHiQ will continue to use technology to drive real change, working toward a more open, equitable, and inclusive sporting environment. The goal is to make its brand promise felt in ways that are personal, lasting, and genuinely human.

About CHiQ

CHiQ, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and home appliances, is redefining industry standards through innovative products, intelligent technologies, and a commitment to corporate social responsibility. The brand continues to expand its presence worldwide, particularly in Europe.