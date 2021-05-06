Cloudbet Opens Dogecoin Casino And Adds Litecoin

First-time players seeking the most engaging experience in Dogecoin and Litecoin betting are eligible for a "much generous" welcome bonus of up to 10,000 Doge or 5 LTC.

Dogecoin was started purely as joke fodder, but its 13,000% surge this year has caused crypto and mainstream audiences alike to sit up and take notice. Its more than $80 billion market cap (as of May 5) far exceeds Ford Motor Co. and Twitter. This weekend the self-professed Dogefather, Tesla chief Elon Musk, pushes further into mainstream popular culture, when he hosts Saturday Night Live.

Litecoin meanwhile is up 150% this year. The coin, which is based on the bitcoin protocol, was designed with the aim of lower block confirmation times and fees than bitcoin.

The inclusion of Dogecoin and Litecoin on Cloudbet takes the number of cryptocurrencies supported by the operator to 12. The dozen coins collectively account for more than 80% of the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies.

Born in 2013 (the same year as Dogecoin), Cloudbet embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. Since then, the site has taken millions of bets, earning a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space.

The operator continues to innovate, having just completed a banner year of new features and upgrades aimed at attracting a more diverse audience to what was once a bitcoin-only product. In 2020, Cloudbet launched a revamped website followed by a record six new cryptocurrencies, esports, politics betting, virtual sports, social bet sharing, and easy credit-card coin purchases.

