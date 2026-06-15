Conow Debuts Lyra Series in Germany to Redefine Balcony Solar Storage as AI-Native Home Energy Infrastructure

Powered by AirMesh™ and Conow Energy Intelligence Platform, Lyra transforms balcony solar storage into a scalable, intelligent and self-optimizing home energy system

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Germany's energy market accelerates into the era of AI Autonomous Energy, conventional storage hardware is no longer sufficient to meet the growing demand for true home energy autonomy. Conow is an AI-native digital energy ecosystem brand powered by Tuya's global AIoT infrastructure (NYSE: TUYA), committed to fundamentally redefining the German home energy system, transitioning it from isolated "hardware devices" to an intelligent "autonomous energy network."

Home Energy, Reimagined

Marking this paradigm shift, Conow introduces the Lyra Series (Lyra 2500 Pro & Lyra 2500 AC) to the German market, the first plug-and-play entry point to a new category of home energy: a self-optimizing, wireless, and earnings-enabled ecosystem designed to make energy independence accessible for every household, from apartments to villas.

Germany is Europe's most advanced market for decentralized energy. Yet, complex installation, poor scalability, and dumb storage still block the path to true energy independence. This makes Germany an ideal launch market for intelligent home energy systems capable of optimizing, automating, and monetizing distributed energy assets.

Wireless energy networking for true home flexibility

Lyra is Conow's first entry-level product for home energy autonomy in the German market, lowering the barrier so every household can easily have its own intelligent energy manager.

Lyra 2500 Pro is built for full balcony solar or whole-home deployment, offering high PV input, multi-MPPT, stronger output, and scalability. While Lyra 2500 AC is designed as a lightweight AC-coupled upgrade for existing PV systems: easy to add, no system replacement required.

Conow's proprietary AirMesh™ technology enables wireless parallel connection and coordinated control for up to 10 Lyra units or compatible energy storage devices. Unlike traditional multi-unit parallel systems that require complex cabling, third-party EMS, and professional installation, AirMesh™ significantly reduces deployment complexity.

With AirMesh™, each Lyra unit can be deployed close to critical household loads, such as refrigerators, home offices, or medical devices, providing flexible backup power where it is needed most. The technology features plug-and-play deployment, phase sequence autoadaptation, and wireless coordinated control.

The AI platform behind home energy intelligence

At the heart of Conow's AI-native energy ecosystem is Conow X, also referred to as the Conow Energy Intelligence Platform, which is a higher-level AI orchestration engine responsible for advanced energy optimization, dynamic tariff management, PV forecasting, and seamless coordination of heat pumps, EV chargers, and smart home devices. While Lyra serves as the accessible entry point to energy autonomy, Conow X operates as the intelligent platform that enables households to see, optimize, and eventually monetize their energy.

Conow X delivers five AI capabilities from saving to earning, and from storage hardware to autonomous energy participation. Among them, the AI Insight provides real-time visibility into energy flows. Meanwhile, the AI Saving optimizes consumption and reduces electricity costs. Furthermore, AI Earning unlocks future participation in energy flexibility markets, allowing households to turn their distributed energy assets into a source of passive income.

"The future of home energy is not defined by how much electricity a battery can store, but by how intelligently that energy can be managed," said Daisy Yang, Vice President of Product at Conow.

"With Lyra and the Conow Energy Intelligence Platform, we are making energy autonomy accessible to every household. Our vision is to transform home energy from a system that simply saves electricity into one that continuously optimizes, automates, and creates value for users," Daisy Yang added.