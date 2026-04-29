Coreline Soft Unveils 'G-BA Compliance-Optimized AI Infrastructure' in Step with Germany's Reimbursed Lung Cancer Screening Rollout

To Demonstrate Integrated Double Reading, QA, and Longitudinal Follow-Up Platform 'AVIEW HUB' at RöKo 2026 in May

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft, a global medical artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced the launch of an operational AI infrastructure designed to meet Germany's national reimbursement requirements for lung cancer screening under the statutory health insurance system (GKV).

As Germany's lung cancer screening program entered full implementation in April 2026, AI-based analysis became a mandatory requirement at every reading stage. The program is structured around eight dedicated EBM billing codes with extrabudgetary funding, where AI-assisted detection is a mandatory requirement for reimbursement claims and program participation.

From Accuracy to Operational Infrastructure: A New Competitive Standard for Medical AI

Germany's Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) has established core requirements including double reading, quality assurance (QA), and data compliance. AI-supported analysis is required in both first and second reads, while any discrepancy between interpretations must be resolved through a formal consensus process.

As a result, hospitals are increasingly expected to build integrated screening infrastructure capable of managing:

Multi-site reading collaboration

Discordance management between radiologists

GDPR-compliant data handling

Standardized reporting systems

Germany's lung cancer screening initiative is not a one-time project, but a recurring national program based on repeat examinations. Therefore, longitudinal follow-up functionality to monitor changes in pulmonary nodules over time is also considered essential. The screening workflow requires an integrated operational framework including dual reading across institutions, structured reporting, longitudinal follow-up, and audit-ready documentation aligned with national reimbursement criteria.

AVIEW HUB: A Policy-Aligned Platform Built for Reimbursement-Ready Operations

Coreline Soft provides standardized AI-assisted detection and analysis through AVIEW LCS Plus, while AVIEW HUB manages multi-site workflows, second reading, and consensus processes across the screening network.

The platform enables:

Independent workflow management for first and second readings

Automatic alerts and consensus workflows when discrepancies occur

GDPR-compliant pseudonymization of patient data

Standardized reading environments across multiple institutions

By allowing hospitals with different imaging devices, systems, and workflows to operate under the same AI analysis standards, AVIEW HUB helps minimize interpretation variability while supporting compliance with national quality benchmarks.

The platform also includes longitudinal follow-up functions that automate nodule change analysis and long-term data accumulation—capabilities expected to play a critical role as screening volumes expand nationwide.

As a result, AVIEW HUB functions not merely as a reading support tool, but as infrastructure that enables both screening operations and reimbursement execution.

Live Reimbursement Workflow Demonstration at RöKo 2026

Coreline Soft will present real-world AVIEW HUB operational scenarios based on Germany's reimbursement environment at RöKo 2026, taking place this May.

Drawing on reference sites established at leading German institutions, including Charité and Heidelberg University Hospital, the company will demonstrate how AI can support not only reading efficiency, but also workflow standardization and scalable screening operations.

Ahead of the congress, Coreline Soft will host a global webinar on May 5 at 6:00 PM (Germany time), titled:

"Lungenkrebs-Screening in Deutschland 2026: Vom Start der Erstattung zur interdisziplinären Versorgung."

The session will feature leading experts actively involved in Germany's lung cancer screening implementation:

PD. Dr. Jens Vogel-Claussen (Charité Berlin): "LCS @ Charité Berlin" — Exploring the clinical implementation of screening.

"LCS @ Charité Berlin" — Exploring the clinical implementation of screening. PD. Dr. med. Kaid Darwiche (Lungenklinik Hemer - University Medicine Bochum): "Modern minimally invasive diagnostic pathways for positive screening results."

"Modern minimally invasive diagnostic pathways for positive screening results." PD. Dr. med. Marcel Opitz (Röntgeninstitut Düsseldorf): "LCS @ Röntgeninstitut Düsseldorf: Networks and operational potentials."

Moderated by Melisande Rouger, the webinar will explore how Germany's screening program is transitioning from reimbursement rollout to interdisciplinary care delivery, highlighting real-world clinical pathways, collaboration models, and system-level challenges.

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