DeFi Technologies Appoints Philippe Lucet as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), today announced the appointment of Philippe Lucet as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of DeFi Technologies.

Mr. Lucet currently serves as General Counsel of Valour, DeFi Technologies' wholly owned subsidiary and a leading issuer of exchange traded products (ETPs). Moving forward, Mr. Lucet will also oversee DeFi Technologies' legal, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs.

Mr. Lucet succeeds Kenny Choi, who is stepping down from the role. DeFi Technologies thanks Mr. Choi for his contributions and service to the Company.

Leadership Commentary

"Philippe brings deep global legal leadership across highly regulated and innovation driven industries," said Johan Wattenström, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DeFi Technologies. "His experience spanning corporate governance, regulatory, strategy, innovation and intellectual property, combined with his existing leadership at Valour, positions him well to support our continued growth and execution across markets."

About Philippe Lucet

Mr. Lucet is the General Counsel of Valour, a leading issuer of exchange traded products (ETPs). Before joining Valour, Mr. Lucet served as Group General Counsel at a global IT company headquartered in Geneva, where he oversaw all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters for the group. Previously, he was Vice President and General Counsel for R&D and Intellectual Property at Nestlé's global headquarters, leading a team responsible for patents, trademarks, digital, legal R&D, and health science worldwide. Prior to Nestlé, Mr. Lucet was Lead Counsel at Richemont, the Swiss based global luxury group, and an attorney at law at Salans/Dentons, specializing in corporate law, investments, innovation, and intellectual property. Mr. Lucet holds a Master's in International Affairs (Finance and Banking) from Columbia University, and a Master of Laws from Stanford University.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) is a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"). As the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the broader decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model. This includes Valour, which offers access to over one hundred of the world's most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs; Stillman Digital, a digital asset prime brokerage focused on institutional-grade execution and custody; Reflexivity Research, which provides leading research into the digital asset space; Neuronomics, which develops quantitative trading strategies and infrastructure; and DeFi Alpha, the company's internal arbitrage and trading business line. With deep expertise across capital markets and emerging technologies, DeFi Technologies is building the institutional gateway to the future of finance. Follow DeFi Technologies on LinkedIn and X/Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

DeFi Technologies Subsidiaries

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com.

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

About Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com

