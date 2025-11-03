DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Stillman Digital Partners in Launch of GoDark, an Institutional Dark Pool for Digital Assets Backed by Copper and GSR

Partnership expands Stillman Digital's institutional execution capabilities with off exchange block liquidity, low latency matching, and non custodial settlement

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), is pleased announce that Stillman Digital, the Company's institutional trading and OTC subsidiary, has joined as an early partner of GoDark, a purpose built institutional dark pool for digital assets developed by GoQuant and backed by market leaders including Copper and GSR. Additional early partners include FRNT Financial (FRNT), Fasanara Capital, Capital Union Bank, Tyr Capital, Hercle, Valos, and Trillion Digital.

DeFi Technologies Logo

GoDark is designed to execute large, price sensitive orders off exchange while preserving discretion and execution quality. The platform offers ultra low latency matching, non custodial settlement, and institutional grade execution protections such as minimum fill sizes and best price checks across lit venues that are similar in spirit to NBBO style protections in United States equities.

"Dark pools are a core fixture of modern markets because they let institutions move size without broadcasting intent," said Jonathan Milks, Co-founder & President of Stillman Digital. "By partnering with GoDark at launch, Stillman Digital extends our ability to provide block liquidity and discreet execution for clients seeking institutional rails across digital assets."

Stillman Digital's role at launch

Stillman Digital provides institutions with confidential, efficient, and secure block execution. The desk moves large orders off exchange without signaling the market and delivers dependable liquidity across global venues. Clients receive professional service, verified counterparties, and stable settlement workflows that support long term relationships.

Why this matters for institutions

Trade significant blocks privately to reduce signaling risk and market impact.





Access quality of execution through low latency matching and best price checks across major venues.





Maintain custody control through non custodial settlement workflows.





Configure institution ready protections including minimum fill sizes and conditional logic.





Begin with spot trading and benefit from a roadmap that includes perpetuals, futures, options, and other instruments.

Participation in GoDark strengthens Stillman Digital's role as an institutional execution partner by combining discreet block liquidity with low latency matching and non custodial settlement. The relationship broadens Stillman's counterparty network across banks, asset managers, and hedge funds while preserving confidential order handling and stable post trade workflows. Access to off exchange liquidity reduces signaling risk and supports better aggregate execution quality for large orders. As GoDark expands from spot into derivatives, Stillman gains a deeper product set to serve complex mandates. The result is a more comprehensive, scalable, and institution ready execution offering within the DeFi Technologies ecosystem.

