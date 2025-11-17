DigiKey to Highlight Innovative Automation Products and Industry-Leading Suppliers at SPS 2025

Global distributor offers unmatched depth and breadth of industrial automation products available in Europe

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, welcomes Smart Production Solutions (SPS) attendees to its booth, #106 in Hall 7, November 25-27, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany. Visitors can enter to win prize giveaways and learn about DigiKey's expansive automation offerings, including innovative new product introductions (NPIs), industry-leading suppliers and value-added services.

DigiKey's SPS 2025 booth will showcase the one-stop global distributor's offerings for industrial automation solutions, including top brands, fast delivery, and a complete product range to support customers from start to finish—from MRO to machine builders.

SPS covers the entire spectrum of innovative automation offerings and is an incubator for new automation ideas, making it the perfect fit to highlight DigiKey's unmatched breadth and depth of automation products available in Europe. At the DigiKey booth, customers and visitors can engage with interactive product displays, learn directly from DigiKey representatives and play slot machines for various multitool giveaways.

"DigiKey is the go-to source for industrial automation solutions with the top brands, fast delivery and a complete range of products to support automation and control innovation," said Connor Doherty, automation director for DigiKey. "Our global reach, deep automation inventory, and customer-first approach empower design engineers around the world to bring their automation projects to life with speed, confidence and support at every step."

DigiKey's automation offerings include a roster of more than 530 industry-leading suppliers and over 1 million parts in categories including PLCs, robotics, sensors, safety and more. DigiKey's SPS booth is sponsored by some of the industry's top automation manufacturers, including Phoenix Contact, Schneider Electric, Eaton and SICK, to provide additional expertise to attendees.

To learn more about DigiKey's presence at SPS, visit DigiKey's SPS website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823705/DigiKey_SPS_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003364/DigiKey_New_Logo.jpg