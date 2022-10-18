Digital health startup, Feel, secures a £10M investment to continue growth in the wellness market

The wellness brand has plans to use a data-first tailored approach to user journeys and expand to new markets

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel, is a digital health and wellness subscription brand offering a broad range of science-led, high-quality nutritional products. Feel offers consumers the convenience of a subscription service, ensuring that wellness is only ever a click away.

Founder of Feel, Boris Hodakel Feel has an expanding product range across supplements, functional food and beauty

Thanks to its fast-growing product range and smart digital features, Feel is on a quick path to becoming a household name in the UK. Since its partnership with pop star Cheryl and Investment from the UK's largest commercial TV broadcaster's media for equity venture arm - ITV AdVentures - in 2021, Feel has now secured a £10million Series A round led by Velocity Capital Advisors alongside BAT's corporate venture fund Btomorrow Ventures. The round also includes existing investors Fuel Ventures, TMT Investments and ITV's media for equity fund ITV AdVentures as well as ultra-high net worth individuals.

Having seen substantial growth over the last few years, Feel has grown to a team of 30, and is set to expand its growing range across nutritional supplements, beauty and functional foods to reach new markets, while providing a new digital experience to users, led by strong first-party data and consumer insights. Feel plans to further strengthen its software by using the power of customer data to better tailor and suggest more relevant health products to its customer base.

Boris Hodakel, Founder and CEO of Feel said, "I'm thrilled to be welcoming to Feel our new investors who understand our mission in empowering people to look and feel their best, through clean, high-performing, science-led, sustainable products. Their investment in the company further allows our vision of becoming a global brand by 2025, with the ability to expand through never-before-seen fine-tuned digital experiences for users. We just launched in Germany and Austria and can't wait for customers in other markets to discover how Feel brings the difference in this space."

Rajeev Saxena CEO of Velocity Capital Advisors added, "It's clear that Feel has been growing exponentially over the last few years, and with their plans to expand in core markets with their data-first approach to health, I'm assured that they are set to see further success in the market."

Lukasz Garbowski, Investment Director at Btomorrow Ventures said, "Feel has all the ingredients to do exceptionally well in the health and wellness market: an experienced and ambitious management team, strong D2C capabilities and great products that consumers love. We are thrilled to become part of Feel's journey and cannot wait to see how Feel will become a household must-have item across the UK and beyond."

Sheena Amin, Director of ITV AdVentures said, "I continue to be impressed by the stellar growth that Feel has achieved over the past years, which ITV AdVentures has been able to supercharge through the power of TV advertising. I am excited to continue to support them through this next expansion phase, as they look to strengthen their position in existing markets and bring their quality products and strong brand to new international territories. As a truly innovative digital health startup with both a data-first approach and consumer-centric focus, I am confident Feel will scale successfully to new heights."

About Feel

Feel is a UK-based digital health company founded in 2019 in London with a mission to clean up the 'dirty' world of nutritional supplements. Founded by serial entrepreneur Boris Hodakel, Feel is a fast-growing digitally led company that provides high quality clean label nutrition products such as vitamin supplements and functional food with innovative formulas backed by research and science. www.wearefeel.com

About Btomorrow Ventures (BTV):

BTV is the corporate venturing unit of British American Tobacco (BAT). Established in 2020, BTV invests in high growth businesses, from seed funding to those looking for further, series B investment. BTV's focus is to invest in world-class entrepreneurs with innovative products, and differentiating technologies. BTV supports BAT's corporate purpose of building A Better Tomorrow™ and will accelerate its transformation into a multi-category consumer goods business. For more information, visit btomorrowv.com.

About Velocity:

Velocity Capital Advisors is a SEIS & EIS fund founded by a team of entrepreneurs and marketers, investing in exceptional founders of leading consumer and technology businesses. Leveraging the team's marketing expertise, Velocity focuses on businesses that use digital marketing techniques to acquire customers. In addition to operational support, investee companies can beneﬁt from non-dilutive User Acquisition (debt) funding via Velocity Juice to supercharge investor returns. https://velocity-group.com

About ITV AdVentures:

ITV AdVentures is a Media for Equity investment fund which sees ITV take minority stakes in early stage digital and direct-to-consumer businesses, alongside venture capital investment, in return for premium advertising inventory across ITV's range of market-leading channels and the ITV Hub. The initiative represents an innovative opportunity for high growth consumer businesses seeking to build scale through TV advertising, alongside a strategic media partner. https://www.itvmedia.co.uk/new-to-tv/itvadventures

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921348/Feel_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921347/Feel_Founder_Boris_Hodakel.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921352/Feel_Products.jpg

SOURCE Feel