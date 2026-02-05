DLG Launches LuxuryIQ MCP: The Luxury Industry's First AI Data Integration Layer

GENEVA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DLG (Digital Luxury Group) today announces LuxuryIQ MCP , the first Model Context Protocol integration designed specifically for the luxury industry.

The integration gives luxury executives natural-language access to 1.4 billion data points — proprietary and public intelligence backed by two decades of DLG expertise. It connects directly to ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and Gemini Enterprise. The result: strategic analysis that previously took weeks, delivered in minutes — grounded in verified data, not AI guesswork.

Addressing AI Adoption Barriers

The USD 38 billion business intelligence industry has largely overlooked luxury's specialised requirements. DLG's recent State of AI in Luxury study, surveying over 250 luxury executives, revealed that while 71% agree AI adoption cannot be delayed, 38% cite data fragmentation as their biggest barrier, and 32% report a lack of AI-specific talent. LuxuryIQ MCP addresses these barriers by making trusted market intelligence accessible through simple conversation.

How It Works

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard allowing AI assistants to securely connect to external data sources. LuxuryIQ MCP connects DLG's proprietary databases — social media performance, advertising activity, search demand, retail and secondary market pricing (grey market, pre-owned), and competitive intelligence — directly to the AI tools teams already use, eliminating the hallucination risk of generic AI.

The platform monitors over 185 luxury brands across watches, jewellery, fashion, and beauty in 64 markets.

"Luxury brands that move first on AI-powered intelligence will outpace competitors still waiting days for analyst reports," says Pablo Mauron, Managing Partner at DLG. "LuxuryIQ MCP makes that advantage accessible today."

LuxuryIQ MCP is hosted on infrastructure provided by Ogment , and is rolling out to DLG's enterprise clients beginning Q1 2026.

About DLG

Privately held, DLG (Digital Luxury Group) combines two decades of luxury expertise with 1.4 billion proprietary data points — the foundation of its LuxuryIQ platform. The company serves 80+ enterprise clients from Geneva, Shanghai, and New York.

