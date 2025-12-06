Döhler Opens New R&D Centre in Shanghai to Accelerate Innovation across Asia-Pacific

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Döhler Shanghai has officially opened a new Research & Development centre in Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, marking a major milestone in the company's continued growth in China. Döhler is a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions for the global food, beverage and life science & nutrition industry.

The facility is now one of Döhler's leading global research hubs, providing an extensive range of advanced R&D capabilities designed to serve the fast evolving food and beverage market. This expansion strengthens the company's ability to deliver science-based solutions that support better nutrition across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Shanghai R&D centre is strategically focused on meeting the dynamic needs of China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. By expanding local expertise in development and application, the centre will accelerate the commercialisation of next generation technologies and sustainability-driven solutions across the food and beverage industry, enabling faster product development and shorter time-to-market for customers.

The opening ceremony was attended by Director Peng Zheying of the Minhang District Commerce Commission, Secretary Lin Yi of the Party Working Committee of Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, Roman Kupper, President of Döhler Group Asia Pacific, Nikolay Ermakov, R&D Director of Döhler Group, Darren Zhu, General Manager of Döhler GCI and other representatives. Together, they led the ribbon cutting and unveiling to mark the centre's official opening.

Roman Kupper commented that "For the Döhler Group, the Shanghai centre will become a crucial pivot in the worldwide innovation network. It will enhance our operations, allowing inspiration and innovation from the East to benefit customers around the world." He added that the new R&D centre represents not only a "precision innovation engine" for China but also a "technology hub" across the Asia-Pacific region.

Designed to foster collaboration and extend capability, the centre will establish deep strategic partnerships with leading universities and research institutions. This collaborative ecosystem will support pioneering breakthroughs in natural ingredients for the food, beverage and life science and nutrition industries, enabling faster translation of scientific insights into advanced, market-ready solutions and significantly elevating the value we deliver to our customers.

This investment reinforces Döhler's long-term commitment to China and highlights its ambition to drive meaningful innovation that addresses the increasingly sophisticated and ever evolving demands of the Asia-Pacific food and beverage industry.