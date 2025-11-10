Editage expands into Germany, Europe's Research Powerhouse, to Empower Researchers with Expertise, Precision, and Integrity

BERLIN, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leader specializing in AI and expert solutions for the scholarly publishing ecosystem, announces its strategic expansion into Germany. Renowned as a global hub for scientific research and exceptional publication quality, the country represents a significant step in Editage's mission to empowering researchers to remain in full control of their academic journey while achieving excellence through expertise, precision and integrity.

Recognized as Europe's largest country by publication output, Germany is one of the world's most influential scientific research hubs. Editage's expansion reflects its vision to strengthen global research communication by providing end-to-end services. Through editorial expertise, advanced tools and deep respect for authenticity, Editage ensures every idea is expressed clearly, every insight retains its integrity, and every researcher's voice remains genuinely their own, enhancing the quality, visibility, and impact of scholarly work.

For more than two decades, Editage has supported over 5 million researchers across 191 countries, helping them communicate their work with clarity, confidence, and ethical rigor to publish in high-impact international journals. Its official launch in Germany brings a legacy of quality, trust, and subject-area specialization to one of the world's most respected research environments. To offer researchers more control, the company provides a wide range of services including English editing, translation, journal selection, peer-review and publication support and AI-powered tools.

Commenting on the expansion, Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, said, "Legacy, precision, and trust are values that deeply align with Germany's academic culture. We aim to strengthen support for researchers in Germany, helping them communicate their discoveries effectively while preserving the authenticity and integrity of their work."

Siddharth Bhatia, Chief Growth Officer, Institutional Sales (West), Cactus Communications, added, "Germany's research community has a long-standing tradition of excellence and Editage is proud to support this legacy. Our launch at the Frankfurt Book Fair allowed us to engage with researchers, universities, and publishers to explore new possibilities in research communication. Editage aims to become a trusted partner for Germany's research community, helping them communicate science with clarity and integrity."

Beyond supporting researchers, Editage collaborates with universities, research institutions, publishers, policymakers and funding bodies to enhance research output and visibility through large-scale editorial solutions, customized researcher training, and AI-assisted language services.

