Editage reinforces commitment to German researchers through interactive campus activations in Berlin

BERLIN, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications (CACTUS), strengthened its engagement with Germany's academic and research community through a series of researcher-focused initiatives across leading universities in Berlin, including Freie Universität Berlin, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, and Technische Universität Berlin. The initiative was designed to deepen Editage's presence within Germany's research ecosystem by enabling direct engagement with researchers, students, and academic communities while showcasing publication support solutions tailored to their evolving needs.

Editage’s interactive on-campus engagement across Berlin Universities (PRNewsfoto/Cactus Communications)

As part of the initiative, Editage created interactive on-campus engagement spaces where researchers and students participated in live manuscript editing sessions, publication-focused activities, and networking interactions. A German-speaking editor conducted one-on-one real-time manuscript review sessions and showcased Editage's manuscript-checking solutions, enabling researchers to receive immediate editorial feedback on their work.

The campus tours conducted in the third week of May over three consecutive days also featured interactive on-ground activities aimed at encouraging researcher participation and community engagement. Researchers and students who registered during the activations were introduced to continued engagement opportunities, including webinars and future outreach initiatives. During the events, Editage also introduced its Ambassador Program in Germany to build a long-term researcher community and peer-led advocacy within the academic ecosystem.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, said, "Berlin holds global significance in science and higher education. Through initiatives such as these, we aim to engage more closely with the research community and support researchers in navigating the demands of international publication. Our focus is to be a long-term publication support partner for researchers in Germany by offering high-quality editorial and AI-driven solutions."

Ruchi Chauhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing (ROW), Cactus Communications, added, "Engaging directly with researchers and students across Berlin's leading universities provided us valuable insight into their aspirations and challenges. The strong response to Editage's publication support solutions highlighted the growing need for accessible, researcher-centric guidance as academics navigate the demands of international publishing. The conversations we had throughout the tour highlighted the value researchers place on accessible publication support, expert guidance, and trusted partnerships."

Studies on German academics publishing internationally have highlighted the barriers faced by non-native English-speaking researchers within global publishing ecosystems. Through its Berlin campus initiatives, Editage sought to address these challenges by providing accessible, human-led editorial support directly within academic environments.

For more information, visit: https://www.editage.de/

For more details, please contact: Nidhi Amin | Cactus Communications | [email protected] I [email protected]

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