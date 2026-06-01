ENGWE Launches Y700ABE E-scooter in Germany for Long-Range Urban Commuting

BERLIN, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global electric mobility brand, today announced the launch of the Y700ABE in Germany, a commuter-focused e-scooter designed for compliant urban transport and long-range daily mobility. The Y700ABE is introduced at a launch price of €599 (original €699), together with limited-time benefits including early purchase incentives and insurance reimbursement for the first 50 customers.

Y700ABE E-scooter

Certified under German ABE regulations, the Y700ABE is designed for legal road use while addressing key urban commuting needs such as efficiency, comfort, and riding stability. Powered by a 48V battery system, the model delivers up to 85km of real-world range per charge, supporting multi-day commuting without frequent charging. A dual suspension system improves riding comfort on uneven urban roads, while a stable frame structure and responsive braking system enhance safety and control during daily rides.

The Y700ABE also features NFC and Bluetooth keyless unlocking via smartphone or card for added convenience. Its compliant 500W motor provides up to 20° climbing capability for varied urban terrain.

Key Features

● Up to 85km real-world range

● ABE-certified for Germany road use

● Dual suspension system

● NFC & Bluetooth smart unlocking

● 500W motor with up to 20° climbing capability

● 140mm disc braking system

Germany is one of ENGWE's important European markets, where the company has continued expanding its regional operations through participation in industry exhibitions, localized market activities, and collaborations with media and mobility platforms. ENGWE has participated in major European cycling and urban mobility events including Eurobike. Its folding e-bike ZIP, designed for urban commuting and convenient storage, has gained strong traction in the German market, while the L20 3.0 Pro was recognized with the iF Design Award for its product design.

According to the company, future development will focus on products aligned with local regulations and urban mobility needs, alongside continued investment in localized services across Germany and Europe.

About ENGWE

ENGWE is a global electric mobility brand founded in 2014, specializing in e-bikes and e-scooters for urban commuting and recreational use. The company serves over 5 million riders across more than 40 countries and regions. With in-house R&D and integrated manufacturing capabilities, ENGWE manages the full process from product development to global distribution. The company is committed to providing practical and reliable mobility solutions for everyday urban commuting.

For more information, visit ENGWE Official Website.

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