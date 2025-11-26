Recognized for exceptional client satisfaction, EPAM ranked 1st in Transformation, Innovation and Service Delivery Quality.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced it has been recognized as a 2025 Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Germany by Whitelane Research, an independent organization specializing in IT sourcing research in Europe. For the third consecutive year, EPAM earned exceptional client satisfaction ratings across key areas, including transformation, innovation and service delivery quality – essential for becoming AI-Native enterprises. These results demonstrate EPAM's position in the German market as a trusted partner with the expertise to deliver the solutions necessary for staying competitive and achieving long-term success.

EPAM Reinforces Leadership in German IT Market with Top Rankings in 2025 Whitelane Research Study

"We are honored to be recognized as a top IT service provider in Germany for the third year in a row in Whitelane Research's 2025 IT Sourcing Study," said Dr. Peter Kürpick, SVP, Germany Managing Director and CTO for Enterprise Software at EPAM. "This validation further reinforces our expert ability to support our clients as they navigate their digital transformation journeys. We will continue to build upon this trust, fostering strong partnerships and equipping our clients with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic, rapidly evolving digital market."

In Whitelane Research's 2025 annual German IT Sourcing Study, more than 300 participants from the top IT spending organizations evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships and nearly 1,000 cloud platform sourcing relationships. This client-driven report is one of the most comprehensive analyses of the outsourcing market in Germany, assessing 36 IT service providers and 12 cloud platform providers across key performance indicators and IT domains. Survey respondents rated EPAM as an Exceptional Performer in the following categories:

Service Delivery Quality: Ranked #1, receiving a rating of 83%

Ranked #1, receiving a rating of 83% Innovation: Ranked #1, receiving a rating of 82%

Ranked #1, receiving a rating of 82% Application Services: Ranked #1 jointly, received a rating of 81%

Ranked #1 jointly, received a rating of 81% General Satisfaction: Ranked #1 jointly, receiving a rating of 80%

Ranked #1 jointly, receiving a rating of 80% Cloud & Infrastructure Services: Received a rating of 80%

Received a rating of 80% Transformation: Ranked #1, receiving a rating of 77%

"This year's findings underscore EPAM's continued leadership in delivering transformative IT services in Germany, with exceptional client satisfaction across key indices," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "With 90% of respondents indicating plans to increase AI investments over the next 2-3 years, selecting the right IT partner to navigate this pivotal shift has never been more essential to organizations undertaking complex digital transformations."

Recognized for excellent client satisfaction across transformation, innovation, service delivery, and application, cloud and infrastructure services in the 2025 Whitelane Research study, EPAM continues to set the benchmark for IT services in Germany. As organizations accelerate investments in AI solutions to stay competitive, EPAM's deep expertise in engineering and AI-Native transformation positions it as the partner of choice to help clients navigate complexity, spark innovation and thrive in the era of AI.

Recognitions by Whitelane Research for 2025 has underscored EPAM's client centricity and strong performance as a leading IT partner to organizations across Europe:

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN™ and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

