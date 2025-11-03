Estrella Galicia lands on the streets of Germany

The Spanish brewery broadens its commitment to the German market with a real and differential alternative

A CORUÑA, Spain, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Galicia, the flagship beer brand of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, has launched a new advertising campaign in Germany as part of a its international expansion strategy and its commitment to building a solid, differentiated presence in strategic markets for the company. The action targets five key cities for the commercial development of the brand: Cologne, Düsseldorf, Münster, Frankfurt and Osnabrück.

Estrella Galicia bell in the streets of Germany

The aim of this outdoor and digital campaign aims to introduce the brand to the German market, increase visibility among consumers and present the Estrella Galicia brand as a real, authentic and differential alternative to traditional Bavarian beers. Using the claim #NADANORMAL, underlining the positioning of the brand as alternative and differential, with a stand-out design, and using key locations, this campaign is another step in establishing links between the brand the German consumer.

Estrella Galicia has a presence in both the hospitality and retail channels since first launched on the German market over a decade ago. Consumer response has been very positive, leading the brand to partner with prestigious companies like Warsteiner and to position itself in leading retail outlets such as Edeka and Rewe.

For Aitor de Artaza, international director of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, "our approach to overseas growth is not based on immediate volume, but rather on a sustainable and consistent model that respects the time, context, and unique characteristics of each market, prioritising areas with a beer culture and where value is placed on the quality of the product and the brewing process." In this regard, Artaza points out that "this campaign in Germany is an important step towards publicising who we are, what makes us different and why we believe that there is a space for our brands in a country with a consolidated brewing tradition."

With 120 years of history, Corporación Hijos de Rivera maintains its vocation for continued expansion of its European global project from Galicia (Spain), based on pride of origin, the quality of the product, a different way of doing things and building lasting partnerships in every market.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810424/Estrella_Galicia_Germany.jpg