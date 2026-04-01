Feather Insurance: Language Barriers and Bureaucracy Emerge as Top Stressors for Expats in Germany

BERLIN, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is home to more than 17 million foreign-born people and continues to attract those looking for new opportunities abroad. But for many expats settling in is not always straightforward.

Research from digital insurance platform Feather suggests Germany presents the most everyday friction for expats in Europe, with language barriers (45%) and local bureaucracy (35%) emerging as the biggest stressors.

Half of expats in Germany said the emotional stress of moving abroad was greater than expected. In the first few months after relocating, 52% said they felt overwhelmed by admin, 58% often felt lonely or isolated, and 37% said they were anxious about accessing healthcare in their new country.

Feather's Relocation Reality Check looks at the practical and emotional strain expats face during their first year abroad, from the first rush of excitement to the more difficult period when the realities of day-to-day life begin.

Even with those challenges, many expats in Germany still say the move was worthwhile. Some 71% said relocating ultimately improved their quality of life, while 45% said it improved their language skills and 32% said it gave them a fresh perspective on life.

The report revealed that stress begins to ease once the main administrative hurdles are cleared. That was especially true for those who had arranged insurance before moving. In Germany, 85% said having clear health insurance gave them peace of mind, while 67% said they wished they had had an expert to guide them through the process.

Rob Schumacher, CEO and co-founder of Feather, says:

"At Feather, we see every day that moving abroad is about much more than paperwork. It's an emotional journey as well as a practical one. Our goal is to make that transition easier by removing the stress around things like insurance and giving expats the confidence to focus on building their new life.

That's why we enable our customers to discover, compare, and sign up to policies in minutes, online, and in a language they understand. Through the Relocation Reality Check, Feather hopes to shine a light on the emotional reality of relocating, helping expats feel seen, understood, and better supported throughout the journey. Because moving abroad isn't just about paperwork and packing boxes, it's about building a new life."

To explore the full Relocation Reality Check report and discover practical tips for navigating a move abroad visit feather-insurance.com/en-de/blog/relocation-reality-check .

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