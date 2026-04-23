FERROSA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SEED FINANCING TO ADVANCE A FIRST-IN-CLASS BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PROGRAM FOR ANEMIA OF INFLAMMATION

Novel bispecific antibody with a dual mechanism of action targeting anemia of inflammation in chronic kidney disease, autoimmune disease, and cancer

Experienced leadership and advisory team with deep expertise in antibody engineering, red blood cell biology, and nephrology

Seed financing led by Forty51 Ventures

BASEL, Switzerland, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrosa Therapeutics AG ("FERROSA"), a Swiss biotechnology company developing a first-in-class bispecific antibody to treat anemia of inflammation, announced today a seed financing of USD 3.5 Million by founding investor Forty51 Ventures.

FERROSA's lead program is a bispecific antibody designed to address key biological drivers of anemia of inflammation: cytokine-driven dysregulation of iron homeostasis that impairs erythropoiesis. The company's proprietary dual-mechanism approach combines two complementary clinically validated pathways to restore effective red blood cell production and normalize iron availability.

Anemia of inflammation is a prevalent comorbidity in patients with chronic kidney disease, autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, and many cancers. Existing treatments - including erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, intravenous iron, and blood transfusions - address symptoms rather than the underlying biology and carry safety risks. There is a substantial unmet medical need for therapies that mechanistically correct iron restriction and restore effective erythropoiesis.

With the current financing, FERROSA will advance its preclinical program through antibody generation, bispecific engineering, and in vivo proof-of-concept studies in disease-relevant animal models.

The company appointed co-founder Martin Stern, MD as the Chief Executive Officer. Martin Stern is a physician-scientist and board-certified hematologist with more than 25 years of combined academic and industry experience. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Numab Therapeutics, where he led clinical development of multispecific antibodies in oncology and immunology, and as CMO at Affivant Sciences. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED). Prior to that he was clinically active as a hematologist for more than a decade.

Martin Stern commented: "Anemia of inflammation remains one of the most prevalent yet inadequately treated complications across chronic diseases. Our bispecific approach has the potential to change how clinicians manage this condition – moving beyond symptomatic support toward correction of the underlying pathophysiology. I am excited to build FERROSA and bring this differentiated therapy to patients who need it."

FERROSA collaborates with leading experts in antibody engineering, red blood cell biology and nephrology. Dr. Beatriz Goyenechea, a recognized authority in antibody development and founder of StarBio International, serves as antibody development advisor. Prof. Stefano Rivella of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia advises on preclinical disease models. Prof. Beatrice Goilav, Professor of Pediatrics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Hospital, and a leading clinical researcher in chronic kidney disease, serves as KOL and Clinical Advisor to the company.

Forty51 Ventures is the seed investor of FERROSA and has been instrumental in the operational and financial set-up of the company. FERROSA was incorporated in Basel, Switzerland, a globally recognized hub for biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation.

ABOUT FERROSA THERAPEUTICS

Ferrosa Therapeutics AG was founded in Basel, Switzerland by Forty51 Ventures in 2026. The company is developing a first-in-class bispecific antibody to treat anemia of inflammation across chronic kidney disease, autoimmune disease, and oncology. FERROSA's dual-mechanism approach aims to restore iron homeostasis and effective erythropoiesis by addressing the cytokine-driven dysregulation at the heart of this condition. www.ferrosatx.com

ABOUT FORTY51 VENTURES

Forty51 Ventures is a venture capital firm with its core strategy focused on company formation in Biotech. Forty51 Ventures is a company builder leading first financing rounds of its growing portfolio of biotech companies www.forty51ventures.com

Contact:

Martin Stern

Chief Executive Officer

Ferrosa Therapeutics AG

[email protected]

+41 79 818 06 32

www.ferrosatx.com

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