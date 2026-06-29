Five ZPMC Production Sites Earn National Smart Manufacturing Certification

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ZPMC

29 Juni, 2026, 09:35 GMT

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai-based heavy equipment manufacturer ZPMC has achieved Level 3 (Integration-level) certification under China's national smart-manufacturing maturity model for five of its production sites. The designation recognizes the facilities' ability to integrate digital systems with manufacturing operations through data-driven production management. The first of the five sites received its Level 3 rating earlier this year, with the remaining four completing the assessment in recent weeks.

The certification framework, known as CMMM (China Manufacturing Maturity Model), is administered by the China Electronics Standardization Institute under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The assessment covers strategic planning, process design, equipment management, production operations, energy use, and safety protocols.

For ZPMC, the audit confirmed that its five sites have integrated core information systems—including enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management, manufacturing operations, and supplier relationship management—with shop-floor equipment. Rather than operating on preset machine instructions, the factories now rely on live operational data to guide decision-making, adjust production workflows, and fine-tune equipment performance.

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