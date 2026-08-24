Following Its $2 Million Kickstarter Success, xLean Brings AI Agent-Powered Floor-Washing Robot to IFA 2026

DOVER, Del., Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xLean Robotics will showcase xLean TR1, the world's first dual-form transformable floor-washing robot, at IFA 2026 from Sept. 4–8, following a preview at ShowStoppers @ IFA, on Sept. 3 at Messe Berlin.

xLean TR1 returns to Berlin with four honors: Best of IFA Next and Best in Design Honoree at IFA 2025, followed by the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 and an International Design Excellence Award (IDEA).

xLean Brings AI Agent-Powered Floor-Washing Robot to IFA 2026

More than 2,000 early backers pledged over $2 million to xLean TR1 on Kickstarter, validating xLean's belief that home robots should address the messes people actually face.

Households face a familiar compromise: autonomous robots manage daily cleaning, but sudden spills, dried stains, and muddy paw prints still require another appliance. TR1 closes that gap by operating as an autonomous whole-home floor washer, then transforming in one second into a handheld cleaner for targeted messes, combining robotic convenience with immediate human control.

That raised a broader question: can a robot understand what someone needs rather than wait for a predefined command?

Central to xLean's presentation will be live demonstrations of EvoMate™ OS, an AI Agent experience designed to make robot cleaning as natural as asking someone for help. Visitors will see TR1 interpret one-sentence requests, identify what needs cleaning, execute the appropriate task, and report completion. Demonstrations will also show simple visual assistance, including locating everyday items and checking whether pet essentials need attention.

Unlike voice systems limited to preset commands, EvoMate™ OS interprets intent and manages cleaning from request through completion, without complex maps, menus, mode selections, or manual settings. To support this intelligent experience, xLean TR1 is powered by the D-Robotics Sunrise™ X5 AI chips with 10 TOPS of computing power.

The same user-driven philosophy extends to product design. Following strong community support, xLean introduced two supporter rewards: a newly unlocked Space Silver TR1 and personalized top-cover laser engraving for names, messages, or graphics. Both will be shown at IFA as examples of community-driven personalization and the beginning of deeper European localization.

xLean invites European distributors, retailers, and service partners to discuss market launches, localized experiences, channel partnerships, and long-term service support and experience TR1 in action at IFA.

Visit xLean at ShowStoppers @ IFA on Sept. 3 and Booth 11.1-129 during IFA 2026, Sept. 4–8.

More information: https://xlean.ai

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