Fox ESS Launches New Installer Program to Enhance Brand Community

WIESBADEN, Germany, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has announced the launch of a new installer program aimed at strengthening its brand community and recognizing the contributions of solar installers worldwide. The program invites installers to register and gain access to a wealth of resources and rewards tailored to their expertise and commitment. Germany is the first pilot site, and the program will be tailored for different regions, gradually expanding worldwide.

Fox ESS launches New Installer Program

The new installer program allows participants to view their upload history, manage personal information, and track their current status across five distinct levels. Each level offers varying rewards, enabling installers to advance their standing within the program and claim benefits that reflect their achievements.

Key benefits of the program include:

Recognition : Installers will receive certificates corresponding to their levels, celebrating their milestones and contributions.

: Installers will receive certificates corresponding to their levels, celebrating their milestones and contributions. Skills Improvement : Participants will gain access to online masterclasses and educational resources designed to enhance their technical skills and industry knowledge.

: Participants will gain access to online masterclasses and educational resources designed to enhance their technical skills and industry knowledge. Connections : The program promotes networking opportunities with industry peers, fostering collaboration and growth within the solar installation community.

: The program promotes networking opportunities with industry peers, fostering collaboration and growth within the solar installation community. Additional Rewards: Elevated experiences and exclusive benefits are available for those who achieve higher levels within the program.

Fox ESS has established itself as a global leader in the renewable energy sector, achieving over 720,000 global installations of photovoltaic inverters and more than 200,000 energy storage systems in the past three years. Last year, the brand experienced rapid growth in Europe and ranked among the top three for residential energy storage in the region. With this new installer program, the company aims to further empower its network of installers and strengthen its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

For registration, please visit: https://installer.fox-ess.com/de.

About Fox ESS

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Wenzhou, China, Fox ESS is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales, and service of renewable energy power equipment, with a strong focus on advanced power electronics. Committed to global growth, Fox ESS is on track to establish a presence in 70+ countries and regions by the end of 2025, and over 200 partnerships driving innovation across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania. Guided by a customer-first philosophy, we deliver high-efficiency renewable energy solutions worldwide through innovation and exceptional value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818194/1.jpg